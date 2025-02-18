Photo: Gonji Qolela District Communications/Facebook)

Addis Abeba – Thirteen teachers from Kore Elementary School in the Gonji Qolela district of North Gojjam Zone, Amhara region, have been abducted since last Wednesday by individuals described by family members as “Fano militants.”

A family member of one of the abductees, who requested anonymity for safety reasons, told Addis Standard that the 13 teachers were taken by militants who arrived in a three-wheel vehicle (Bajaj) around 8:20 a.m. on 14 February, 2025.

The parent recalled that “Fano militants” operating in the area had previously issued a directive for schools to remain closed. However, he indicated that the teachers had been present at the schools since 21 January, 2025, due to a government mandate requiring the continuation of the teaching and learning process.

“The teachers returned to the school because they were told they would not be paid if they did not work. However, they would leave the school silently without teaching,” the father stated. “Starting from January 28, they were forced to enter the classrooms and teach. But only one teacher received a full salary for January, while the others, who were merely signing in, were paid less than half of their salaries.”

The father of an abductee continued, “Beginning in February, the teachers consulted with each other and reluctantly resumed teaching due to financial necessity, despite the inherent risks. While the teaching and learning process continued under these circumstances, the militants abducted eight female and five male teachers, 13 in total, on Wednesday morning.”

The parent further indicated that the militants warned the teachers would not be released unless each abductee paid a fine of 50,000 birr, stating, “We are fighting against the system; why are you teaching?

He added that family members searched for the abductees but were unsuccessful.

“Shockingly, among the abducted are those carrying two-year-old and under-one-year-old babies,” he disclosed. “They are professionals with no political agenda. A professional performs their duties as directed and ceases when instructed. They are executors, not decision-makers.”

Currently, out of more than 64 schools in the district, only two—Gonji and Kore Elementary Schools—remain open, according to the parent.

“This is unprecedented,” he remarked. “We are enduring an extremely difficult time.”

Additionally, he indicated that almost the entire Gonji Qolela district, except for one kebele, is currently under the control of “Fano militia.”

A father of another kidnapped teacher, who requested to remain anonymous, also shared his profound concern and grief with Addis Standard following his child’s abduction.

The parent detailed that his daughter, who had been living with him in the Muja Kebele of Sedie district in the East Gojjam Zone, relocated to Gonji Qolela district after being assigned to teach at Kore Elementary School. However, he reported that his daughter was abducted last Wednesday, and he learned of the incident via a telephone call on the same day.

He further disclosed that the abductors demanded a ransom of 50,000 birr for his child’s release. “I don’t even have five birr, let alone 50,000 birr,” the father told Addis Standard.

“I miss my child’s voice. The child I relied on, the one I thought would care for me, is the one they have taken from me,” the father stated. “What can I do for her? I have no strength. We are helpless. Everyone is living in fear.”

The abduction of 13 educators comes almost a year after teachers in the Gonji Qolela district reported that it had been over two months since they last received their salaries. During the time, the district’s teachers’ association stated that its efforts to secure the disbursement of salaries had proven unsuccessful.

The Gonji Qolela district of the North Gojjam Zone comprises four secondary schools and 48 primary schools, which collectively serve more than 20,000 students and employ 1,282 teachers.

Addis Standard has repeatedly documented attacks against teachers in the Amhara region amid the ongoing conflict between government security forces and the Fano militia.

In September 2024, the East Gojjam Zone Administration reported that two educators in Robit Gebeya Town, Sinan District, had been “brutally murdered by armed groups.” In a condolence statement issued at the time, the administration identified the victims as Geta Endale Anmao and Atenkut Hunegnaw, both teachers at Robit Gebeya General Secondary School.

The administration further asserted that “the teachers were brutally murdered by armed forces because they carried out teaching and learning activities in the current academic year.”

In November 2024, several teachers and school principals from various educational institutions in the Raya Kobo district, located in the North Wollo Zone, have also reported disruptions to teaching and learning processes due to security concerns in the region. AS