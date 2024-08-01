On 08 July, students arrived at Salale University in Fiche town to attend a school leaving exam (Photo: Salale University/Facebook)

Addis Abeba – Around 400 grade 12 students who were returning from Salale University to their homes in Darra district, North Shoa zone of the Oromia region have been trapped as conflict between Fano militia and government forces erupted during their return journey on Wednesday.

The students were stranded in Salale University for over two weeks after finishing their school leaving exams, being unable to return to their homes due to escalated insecurity in the Darra district.

Tesfaye Hambisa, a resident of the Darra district, told Addis Standard that the students were finally able to take the trip on Wednesday, but an attack by the Fano militia and ensuing gunfire between Fano and federal government forces in Makafta Manayo village, forced some 200 vehicles, including buses with the students onboard, to spend the night at a place called Goro.

Fisseha Abate, one of the students trapped by the conflict, told Addis Standard that despite beginning their journey from Fiche to Darra at 6:00 AM on Wednesday, they were compelled to stop due to clashes, ultimately reaching Makafta Manayo village at 12:30 PM. He expressed optimism to continue their journey on Thursday morning if the situation improves.

A father of one of the students, who wished to remain anonymous, recounted that he was expecting his daughter to arrive home yesterday, but got notified that they were trapped at Makafta Manayo due to security concerns along the route. The father expressed his deep worry for his daughter’s safe arrival.

Darra district has become a scene of escalating violent conflicts as government forces separately battle the Fano militia and the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA). The district also sees frequent clashes between the two insurgent groups.

On 24 July 2024, an attack in Ilu Goda Chaffee village in the district, allegedly perpetrated by the non-state Fano militia killed three civilian people, injured one, residents told Addis Standard.

A resident of the district, anonymously speaking to Addis Standard said on July 29, 2024, a 14-year-old boy named Muktar Kasahun was kidnapped from Danbi Birje village, and found killed in an area known as Tabori in Kabi Gololcha village.

The resident claimed that Tabori is an area occupied by the Fano militia and accused them of involvement in the incident. He expressed concern over the deteriorating security situation along the Amhara-Oromia border, stating that people are dying every day.

“Just yesterday, while six individuals were traveling on foot through the river Jama which is located in Abote village, three were abducted, and the other three jumped into the river to escape. We still do not know if they are alive,” he said.

He further expressed his deep concern about the government’s failure to maintain law and order, emphasizing that the escalating security issues are impacting all aspects of life.

In June, at least four civilians were killed in the district, in an attack residents and local officials attributed to “Fano militants.” Earlier in March, the militants killed at least nine individuals and numerous homes in the district were incinerated, as reported by residents.

In December 2023, Addis Standard reported a relentless attack on the Dara district community spanning two days. According to testimonies from local residents, the surge of violence, resulting in 18 fatalities and six injuries, was again attributed to the Fano. AS