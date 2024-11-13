Voters in Somaliland’s Borama region line up to cast their ballots in a highly anticipated election.

Photo by Kiprotich Peter, Election Observer

By Hussien Mohamed Yusuf

Addis Abeba – As Somaliland reached a pivotal moment in its democratic journey, citizens are casting their votes today in an election anticipated not only for its outcome but for what it symbolizes. For a self-declared republic, albeit unrecognized internationally, Somaliland has managed to forge a unique and commendable path, consistently holding peaceful elections in a region often defined by turmoil. In today’s election, Somalilanders showed their readiness to signal their desire for change, with Wadani, the opposition party, expected to achieve a slight victory in the face of widespread public dissatisfaction with the current administration. Remarkably though, it is the very government facing scrutiny for its governance that has facilitated this electoral process, earning commendation for its commitment to democratic principles.

Today’s election represents more than a routine exercise of civic duty; it reflects Somaliland’s dedication to self-governance, stability, and peace. This tradition of democratic engagement has long made Somaliland a beacon of hope in the Horn of Africa. While the international community remains hesitant to recognize its independence, Somaliland’s political maturity and stability continue to strengthen its case for international respect. This election serves as a reaffirmation of that maturity, as the people demand a leadership that aligns with their aspirations.

Today’s election represents more than a routine exercise of civic duty; it reflects Somaliland’s dedication to self-governance, stability, and peace

A substantial part of this shift in sentiment is being driven by Somaliland’s younger generation, a demographic that makes up nearly 70% of the population. For many young Somalilanders, this election isn’t just about who will occupy the highest office but about securing a future that promises opportunity, transparency, and tangible economic reforms.

The Wadani party, led by Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, is reported to have made significant strides in appealing to these hopes, advocating for issues that resonate deeply with citizens: jobs, education, healthcare, and government accountability. This campaign has framed Wadani as the party of reform and inclusivity, positioning it as the voice of those disillusioned by years of unmet expectations.

The reported support for Wadani reflects the public’s growing concerns over economic stagnation, limited job prospects, and perceived government mismanagement. High unemployment, particularly among young people, has left many feeling sidelined. The promise of job creation, economic reform, and transparent governance resonates deeply with those who feel left behind. Moreover, public frustration extends to the state of infrastructure, healthcare, and education—issues that remain crucial yet inadequately addressed, especially in rural areas. For these voters, Wadani offers hope for policies that could finally bring attention to these underserved sectors.

Regardless, the incumbent, despite its shortcomings, deserves recognition for facilitating these elections. While it faces criticism for its handling of certain key issues, it has also maintained a peaceful political environment conducive to free expression, enabling Somalilanders to exercise their democratic rights. This commitment to democratic principles, even under intense public scrutiny, demonstrates Somaliland’s growing political maturity. In allowing these elections to proceed without interference, President Muse Bihi’s administration reinforces Somaliland’s identity as a self-determined, peaceful society. Such gestures are crucial in setting a precedent for political continuity and stability, regardless of election outcomes.

This election encapsulates the strength of a people committed to shaping their future and the maturity of a government that respects their voice

If the anticipated gain for Wadani materializes, Somaliland could enter a new era characterized by a focus on youth-centered policies and government transparency. Such a change would likely lead to a government more attuned to addressing grievances about public services, economic opportunities, and anti-corruption measures. Beyond these immediate changes, a smooth electoral process and potential power transition could also enhance Somaliland’s standing in the eyes of the international community. Somaliland’s longstanding push for global recognition would be strengthened by a stable and credible election, showing the world a society that values democratic governance and peaceful change.

As Somaliland goes to polls today, the region looks on, observing the promise and resilience of a young democracy. This election encapsulates the strength of a people committed to shaping their future and the maturity of a government that respects their voice. Somaliland stands at a crossroads, ready to either reaffirm its path of steady governance or embark on a new chapter of reform and progress.

No matter the outcome, Somaliland’s commitment to democratic values offers a hopeful vision for its future and the future of the Horn of Africa. AS

_________________________________________//_______________________________

Editor’s Note: The writer Hussien Mohamed Yusuf can be reached at hussienm4@gmail.com

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are that of the writer’s and do not necessarily reflect the editorial of Addis Standard.