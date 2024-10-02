Adama Industrial Park gears up for $300 million expansion, paving the way for 25,000 new jobs

(Photo: Adama Industrial Park/Facebook)

Addis Abeba – Adama Industrial Park is in the final stages of preparing for its second phase of expansion, with an estimated investment of $300 million.

In an interview with state media, Girma Tufu, the Deputy Director of the Adama Industrial Park, revealed that the second phase, slated to begin this year, will span an area of more than 120 hectares.

“The construction of this phase is anticipated to require a total investment of $300 million,” the deputy director stated.

He further disclosed that a formal agreement has been established with investors from Hunan Province, China, to initiate the construction process.”

According to Girma, the commencement of the second phase of the park’s construction is contingent upon “the finalization of outstanding land boundary negotiations” with the city administration.

Upon completion of the second phase, the Deputy Director anticipates that the park will generate employment opportunities for over 25,000 individuals.”

Situated in Adama, a city located 74 kilometers from the capital, Addis Ababa, the first phase of the Adama Industrial Park spans 120 hectares.

The park began operations in 2018 with 19 factory sheds, focusing on the production of machinery, apparel, and garments, with all output designated for export.

According to Girma, all the sheds within the park are currently fully occupied by investors.

“Out of the 13 investors, 11 are already engaged in production,” he disclosed. AS