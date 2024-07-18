Awel Arba (left), president of the Afar region, and Mustefe Mohammed, president of the Somali region (Photo: EPA)





Addis Abeba – Afar and Somali regional administrators have announced an agreement to address conflicts in key border areas through peaceful dialogue, according to a joint statement released today.

Awel Arba, president of the Afar region, and Mustefe Mohammed, president of the Somali region, stated that high-ranking officials from both regions and the federal government have held discussions aimed at finding sustainable solutions to ongoing tensions.

The administrators reported that they have committed to jointly identifying the root causes of the conflicts and developing collaborative solutions.

This announcement comes against a backdrop of recent violent clashes in the border regions. On 14 June, 2024, the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) expressed deep concern over reports of renewed armed clashes, civilian casualties, and displacement in areas bordering the Afar and Somali regions. The EHRC reported that these conflicts had been escalating since 06 June, 2024.

A particularly severe incident occurred on Wednesday in the Adda Ado district, Yangudi zone, of the Afar region. Local residents reported to Addis Standard that militias from the Sitti zone of the Somali region attacked civilians, resulting in multiple deaths, displacements, and kidnappings. The conflict has reportedly spread to other border areas as well.

This agreement also follows previous attempts at reconciliation, including a ceasefire agreement reached in April 2024 through dialogue led by the Islamic Affairs Supreme Council. The EHRC had acknowledged these efforts while calling for further action to prevent escalation and protect civilians. AS