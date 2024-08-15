Alemitu Umud (left) was sworn in today as the new head of the Gambella Regional Administration, succeeding Umud Ujulu, who had held the position for over six years (Photo: Gambella Regional Gov’t Press Secretariat Office)

Addis Abeba – The Gambella Regional Council has appointed Alemitu Umud as the new head of the Gambella Regional Administration, succeeding Umud Ujulu, who had served in the role for over six years, according to the office of the region’s press secretary.

The appointment was approved during an urgent council meeting held today.

The regional press secretariat office reports that Alemitu previously served as the Head of the Women’s and Children’s Affairs Bureau in the Gambella region and most recently as the state minister for the Federal Ministry of Women and Social Affairs.

The council cited Alemitu’s strong leadership and competence as factors in her selection. It also noted ongoing regional challenges in peace, security, and development as reasons for the leadership transition.

Umud Ujulu, the outgoing head, is reportedly moving to a different role within the party.

In the same assembly, Dr. Gatluak Ruon was elected as the deputy head of the regional administration, taking over from Tenkuwey Jok.

Gatluak’s previous roles include head of the Gambella Region Education Bureau and Advisor to the Federal Minister of Water and Energy.

The leadership change follows a growing public call for Umud Ujulu to step down as the Head of the Gambella Regional Administration due to an escalation of violence in the region.

The area experienced a series of deadly conflicts and security incidents over the past year, putting increased pressure on the regional leadership.

In one of the most recent attacks in April 2024, an armed assault on two public buses near Gambella City left three people dead and 23 injured.

This came after disturbances in Itang Special District and Gambella City in May 2023, which claimed nine lives and wounded 17 others.

A report by the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission revealed that ongoing conflicts and assaults on refugees in Gambella since May 2023 have tragically resulted in 138 deaths and 113 injuries.

In an effort to address the security situation, the Gambella regional government had previously appointed eight new officials, including Bagwal Jok as the Head of the Peace and Security Administration Bureau and Cham Ubong as the Head of the Justice Bureau. AS