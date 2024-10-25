Amhara Health Association reports four deaths, detentions amid ongoing conflict

(Photo: HRW)

Addis Abeba – The Amhara Region Health Professionals Association has reported the deaths of four health professionals and the detention of several others amid the ongoing militarized conflict between government forces and Fano militias in Ethiopia’s Amhara region.

Tesfa Mekonnen, Secretary of the Association, told the Voice of America that two pharmacists in the West and North Gojjam zones lost their lives in the past two weeks. Additionally, he reported that a nurse in Bahir Dar city sustained gunshot injuries from “unidentified armed individuals” while performing her duties.

“Health professionals across various areas of the region are experiencing restrictions on their professional freedom. Multiple health workers have been arrested, released, and faced physical assault,” Tesfa stated.

A previous human rights assessment report, presented at the Amhara Region Higher Education Institutions Forum on 15 October, revealed that 1,116 health professionals have been displaced from their posts throughout the region.

The report, which included input from governmental and non-governmental organizations, also documented fatalities among health workers, though specific numbers were not provided.

The assessment further highlighted disruptions to medical supply chains and ambulance services across the region due to the ongoing conflict. AS