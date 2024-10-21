(Photo: UNICEF)

Addis Abeba – The Amhara Public Health Institute has raised concerns over the rapid spread of malaria, with over 51,650 cases reported in the region within just one week. According to the Institute, 72% of the malaria burden is concentrated in 40 districts across the region.

The Institute highlighted that malaria transmission has been on a significant rise in the Amhara region since 2017. A comparison of the current fiscal year with the same period last year shows a 65.8% increase in cases.

Belay Bezabh, Director General of the Amhara Regional Public Health Institute, reported that in the past three months alone, over 600,000 people have contracted the disease. He further revealed that 1.5 million individuals were affected by malaria in Amhara during the previous fiscal year.

Belay attributed the alarming spread of malaria to favorable mosquito breeding conditions brought on by the rainy season, warning that the situation is becoming increasingly dire. He also pointed out that ongoing security challenges in the region have hindered malaria prevention and treatment efforts, which may lead to a shortage of medication, exposing citizens to severe consequences.

Damte Lankir, coordinator of the malaria program at the Institute, echoed these concerns, stating, “Despite the numerous efforts being made to prevent malaria in the region, its spread continues to be alarming.”

In response to the crisis, the Institute announced the launch of a ‘Health Post-led Community Environmental Control Campaign,’ set to begin on 27 October 2024. This initiative will involve health extension workers, health post managers, and professionals working alongside local communities to drain stagnant water, clean ditches, burn garbage, and promote the use of mosquito nets. Additionally, efforts will focus on raising awareness about malaria symptoms and prevention methods.

Recent reports have underscored the detrimental impact of the ongoing conflict and frequent road closures in the region. These disruptions have severely hampered malaria control efforts and delayed the distribution of essential medications.

In early October 2024, the United Nations (UN) expressed concern over the escalating insecurity in the Amhara region, driven by “persistent and newly emerging” armed conflicts. AS