Amhara region reports 37 malaria deaths, over 60,000 new cases in one week amid security concerns

A street in Bahir Dar, the capital of Amhara regional state. Photo: ENA

Addis Abeba – The Amhara Public Health Institute has reported 37 malaria-related deaths over the past three months, with 64,000 new cases recorded in a single week, citing security concerns that have affected monitoring and control efforts.

The Institute stated that ongoing security challenges, coupled with displacement, and shortages of medicine and mosquito nets, have contributed to the rise in malaria cases.

“More than 600,000 people have been infected with malaria in the past three months,” said Damte Lanker, Malaria Prevention and Control Program Coordinator at the Amhara Public Health Institute, in an interview with Voice of America.

Damte also noted that “security issues, displacement, climate change, and difficulties in delivering medicine and insecticide-treated bed nets (ITNs)” have significantly contributed to the high number of cases in the region.

The outbreak has heavily affected the Awi Zone, with major outbreaks reported in over 40 districts across the Amhara region, including the Southern and Central Gondar zones, as well as West Gojjam Zone. The Jabi Tehnan district is among the most severely impacted areas.

“More than 3,600 cases have been reported in the district, a figure we’ve never encountered before,” said Sefinew Yifredew, head of the Jabi Tehnan District Health Institute. “In the past five years, we hadn’t experienced any deaths from malaria, but this year, we’ve already had two.”

The Amhara Public Health Institute previously highlighted that malaria transmission has been steadily rising in the region since 2017, with a 65.8% increase in cases compared to the same period last year. AS