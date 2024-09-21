IDPs sheltered in Debre Birhan city, in Amhara region (Photo: Debre Birhan Communication)

Addis Abeba – The United Nations (UN) has reported a surge in internally displaced persons (IDPs) within the Amhara region over the past four months.

A report released on 20 September, 2024, by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) detailed that displacements and relocations have occurred across eight zones of the Amhara region over the past four months.

According to the organization, a total of 76,345 individuals have been displaced in the region during this period. Of these, 34% have integrated with local communities, while the majority have sought refuge in overcrowded collective centers.

The UN agency highlighted that the ongoing displacement is fueled by persistent insecurity, which has not only intensified displacement but has also severely impacted the local economy.

“This disruption of livelihoods and the strain on host communities have further exacerbated the humanitarian crisis,” the report states.

OCHA noted that IDPs in the region continue to require shelter and essential non-food items.

Recent reports suggest that ongoing hostilities and conflicts in various parts of Ethiopia are the primary cause of displacement for many IDPs currently residing in Amhara, sheltered across 88 sites throughout the region.

In January 2023, the Amhara Disaster Prevention and Food Security Commission reported a significant surge in the number of displaced persons seeking refuge in the Amhara region, exceeding one million.

Despite ongoing efforts to assist the IDP population, access to these individuals has been severely limited, especially in recent months, due to the ongoing conflict between government forces and the non-state militia Fano within the region.

Recently, Addis Standard reported a surge in violence within the Gondar city and its vicinity, leading to tragic fatalities and civilian casualties.

The article states that the ongoing conflict in urban areas within the Central and North Gondar zones of the Amhara region continues to result in civilian deaths.

In its news coverage on 20 September, 2024, the VOA reported a disruption in the timely delivery of food aid to IDPs in the South Wollo zone of the Amhara region, attributed to ongoing security challenges.

Displaced individuals residing in camps have indicated that the food supply shortage has resulted in malnutrition among children.

The South Wollo Disaster Prevention and Food Security Office cited delays in receiving federal food assistance as the primary cause of the difficulty in providing aid.

In response to the VOA, the National Disaster Risk Management Commission acknowledged that while moderate delays in food delivery have been caused by security issues and transportation shortages in certain areas, efforts are underway to address the situation.

Despite the recent repatriation of 56,000 individuals in Tigray to their places of origin, including Alamata and Tselmti, close to 956,000 IDPs remain in the region without receiving adequate assistance (Photo: Addis Standard Sources)

The situation in Tigray is equally troubling.

As per the UN report, the prolonged displacement crisis in the Tigray region continues unabated, with numerous individuals still residing in collective centers under challenging circumstances.

The UN disclosed that in recent months, 56,000 people have been repatriated to their places of origin in Tigray, with the majority returning to areas such as Alamata, Chercher, Korem Town, Lalaye Tselmti, Maitsbri Town, Ofla, Raya Alamata, Raya Chercher, and Zata.

Although the ongoing repatriation process represents a positive development, the organization highlighted that the plight of those remaining in the 99 collective centers remains a cause for concern.

“Efforts to relocate IDPs from the 23 schools are currently underway and are anticipated to address 10% of these displaced individuals,” stated the report.

A month ago, the Addis Standard published an in-depth article detailing the grave and deteriorating humanitarian situation confronting IDPs in the Tigray region.

An official from the Tigray Disaster Risk Management Commission, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, reported that approximately 956,000 IDPs remain in the region without receiving adequate assistance. AS