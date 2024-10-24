Karat town, the administrative seat of the Konso Zone (Photo: Wikipedia).

Addis Abeba – Two people were killed, and two others injured, after armed assailants opened fire on civilians in the Segen Zuria District, Konso Zone, South Ethiopia Regional State, on 22 October 2024, according to local residents who spoke with Addis Standard.

A local resident, who requested anonymity, reported that the attack occurred at approximately 6:50 PM on Tuesday in Segen town, when armed individuals, believed to be militants from the nearby Gumayed area, targeted civilians.

The attackers allegedly opened fire on individuals dining at a hotel in a part of the town locally known as “Gumayed Ketena.”The source explained that two civilians at the hotel died at the scene from their injuries, while two others were wounded.

Another resident, also speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the incident, noting that the injured were transported to Sodo town in southern Ethiopia for medical treatment.

Both sources indicated that cross-border attacks in the area have intensified recently. “The security situation in Segen Zuria has become concerning,” one resident said, adding that ongoing instability has disrupted agriculture, preventing local farmers from working their land.

This attack follows a similar incident on 22 August in Segen District, which left eight police officers and five civilians dead. The attackers, described as an extremist group, targeted civilians and local government offices.

Urmale Ugande, the administrator of Segen District, said at the time that the attackers “launched a heavy assault on a police station,” looted property, and set fire to several homes. The attack caused further disruption in the region, with local forces overwhelmed by what Ugande described as “well-organized” militants.

The Konso Zone Communication Office later reported that the damage from the August attack exceeded “600 million birr.” AS