ASDailyScoop: CDC Ethiopia hands over lab supplies worth over 6.5 m birr to hospitals in Amhara, Afar states

Picture: U.S. Embassy in Addis Abeba

Addis Abeba – On Saturday March 26, CDC Ethiopia handed over lab supplies worth over 6.5 million birr to conflict-affected regions in northern Ethiopia. Because the conflict led to the collapse of the health systems in these areas, millions of people lost basic health services. CDC recognizes the need for quality laboratory services to detect and respond to public health emergencies.

These lab supplies were sent to five hospital laboratories in Amhara and Afar to resume key activities that are important for the health of all citizens of Ethiopia. The medical supplies provided to the affected facilities through the Ohio State University One Health Program included microscopes, centrifuges, incubators, and refrigerators. The five labs were chosen in consultation with the Amhara and Afar Regional Health Bureaus and Ministry of Health,Ethiopia.

“We anticipate these supplies will help the labs institute the necessary public health services for their community and rebuild laboratory capacity in the northern regions in the coming months,” said Dr. Caroline Ryan, CDC Ethiopia Country Director. Dispatch