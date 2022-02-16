ASDailyScoop: Electoral Board tells incumbent, 25 other political parties to convene general assembly within one month

NEBE Chairwoman Birtukan Mideksa during a consultative meeting with political parties on 07 February. Picture: NEBE

Addis Abeba – The National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) issued statement today cautioning a total of 26 political parties, including the ruling Prosperity Party (PP), and several other major opposition parties, to convene their general assemblies within one month period of time.

NEBE said that its notice today to the political parties was based on a consultative meeting it held with political parties on 02 December last year. In accordance with Proclamation No. 1162/11 and Directive No. 3/2011 and following the conclusion of the general elections, parties should have convened their general assemblies and revised their party documents. NEBE recalled that the decision for the parties to convene their general assemblies and submit to the Board their party documents within a month after the lifting of the state of emergency was made public during the consultation.

The House of Peoples’ Representatives (HoPR) had lifted the state of emergency on 15 February, and NEBE listed 13 national and 13 regional political parties to convene their general assemblies and make the necessary amendments to their party documents within one month. Among the major parties listed are: the ruling Prosperity Party, and National Movement of Amhara (NaMA), as well as major opposition parties including Oromo Federalist Congress (OFC), Oromo Liberation Front (OLF), and Ogaden National Liberation Front (ONLF). AS