ASDailyScoop: Ethiopia allocates 5 bln Birr to rehabilitate war-torn communities, expects development partners to help with finance

Ahmed Shide, the Minster of Finance

The Ministry of Finance announced that an additional budget of Five billion ETB was allocated for the rehabilitation of war-affected communities.

During the first meeting of the Rehabilitation Secretariat held on December 24, 2021, in Addis Abeba, Ahmed Shide, the Minister of Finance, disclosed that the ministry submitted the budget proposal to the Council of Ministers. The proposal was approved by the House of People’s Representatives, Ahmed said.

In addition to the initial budget allocated by the government, significant financial support is expected from development partners, especially the World Bank, he said, further explaining that the rehabilitation program is government-led, and coordinated. “Its implementation will be programmatic on all levels and will be conducted in an accountable and sustainable manner,” the minister said.

The Minister has prepared a preliminary idea for a survey to assess the damage of the war in terms of cash. The idea was presented to the rehabilitation secretariat where the committee members recommended the inclusion of those displaced by the conflict in other regions of the country in addition to the northern part of the country.AS