Follow Us

mobile-logo
 

#ASDailyScoop: Ethiopian government lifts internet restrictions on major social media platforms

Ethiopia, Internet Shutdown, News, #DailyScoop
By
0 Comments
0
16 Views
(Photo: newscraftgh.com)

Addis Abeba – After five months of blocking access, the Ethiopian government has finally lifted internet restrictions on major social media platforms. Services such as Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, TikTok, and YouTube were all affected by the restrictions that were initially imposed on 09 February, 2023.

The restriction was put in place in response to anti-government protests stemming from tensions within the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church (EOTC). Now, with the restrictions quietly removed since Monday evening local time, Ethiopians can once again freely access and engage with these popular online platforms without VPN.

The restriction had drawn criticism from human rights groups. A month after the restrictions were imposed, Amnesty International condemned the decision, saying the blockade on selected social media platforms clearly violates citizens’ rights to freedom of expression and access to information.

In a parallel move, Daniel Bekele, the Chief Commissioner of the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC), echoed a similar sentiment. The Ethiopian Media Council (EMC) joined the chorus on 03 March, 2023, expressing its apprehension over the obstruction and calling upon the government to cease the recurring act of blocking social media platforms.

Last week, a local CSO, Center for the Advancement of Rights and Democracy (CARD) said the five months long restrictions on internet access caused Ethiopia a staggering economic loss exceeding US$140 million.

During the shutdown in Ethiopia, the use of VPNs became a prevalent means for accessing the internet and social media. Just a month ago, Frehiwot Tamiru, the CEO of Ethio Telecom, addressed lawmakers, expressed disappointment over the impact of social media restrictions on customers. However, Frehiwot emphasized that these restrictions were beyond the control of Ethio telecom. AS

Written by
No comments

Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.

Posts you may also like

#DailyScoop, #DailyScoop, Ethiopia, News
0 Comments

Ethiopia, Horn of Africa, News, Tigray regional state, Religion, EOTC, Africa, Social Affairs
0 Comments

Ethiopia, News, #DailyScoop, #DailyScoop
0 Comments

Ethiopia, Horn of Africa, News, Religion, EOTC, Africa, Social Affairs
0 Comments
About Us
Addis Standard Publications is a tri-lingual independent media in online and print formats, publishing public interest contents in English, Afaan Oromoo and Amharic languages. Based in Ethiopia, Addis Standard Publications is owned by JAKENN Publishing P.L.C., which is registered with the Ministry of Trade and Industry of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia under license number 1552/2003 and recognized by the Ethiopian Media Authority’s Online Media Certificate in accordance with the Ethiopian Media Law, Media Proclamation No. 1238/2021.
Contact Detail
Address: Leul Taz Building 3rd Floor Off No. 302 | Opposite CMC Compound | Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
Phone: +251 118 951 323 / 116 609 329
Mobile: +251 976 010 631
E-mail: info@addisstandard.com / addisstandard@gmail.com

© 2021 Addis Standard, All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy (Your Privacy Rights), and Do Not Sell My Personal Information.
Addis Standard may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy Terms of Service apply.