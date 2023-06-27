ASDailyScoop: Ethiopian Navy graduates members trained in various fields

Addis Abeba – Ethiopian Navy has graduated its members trained in various professional fields, including in Navigation, Engineering, Electricity, Communication and Armament Department for two years, state media reported.

Having been reorganized after 31 years, the Ethiopian Navy said its members who graduated today have been trained by foreign and domestic instructors in various fields.

In February last year, Ethiopian navy officials briefed a vising Russian navy delegation that works were underway to reorganize the navy unit with trained manpower based on other countries’ navy unit and Ethiopia’s previously existing experience, as well as the national mandate given to it, which has been approved and put into operation by the Defense Forces. An agreement was also reached with the Russian Federation Navy to work together in various fields of training.

A month later, Rear Admiral Kindu Gezu said that Ethiopia was building a navy capable of countering internal and external attacks. The Commander-in-Chief said this during a tour he conducted to the Navy Basic Training School located in Bishoftu, Oromia state, on 24 March where he discussed with the students. He told the trainees that in order for Ethiopia to benefit from its navy, they must effectively complete their training being offered both at home and different countries abroad

Today’s graduation ceremony was attended by the Chief of Staff of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF), Field Marshal Berhanu Jula, the Chief of the Ethiopian Naval Force, Rear Admiral Kandu Gezu, and other senior government officials.

Ethiopia is a landlocked country in the Horn of Africa that shares borders with Eritrea, Somalia, Kenya, South Sudan, and Sudan. AS