ASDailyScoop: Ethiopian Red Cross Society says two of its vehicles taken forcefully under circumstances unknown to it in western Oromia

Vehicle belonging to ERCS. Picture: ERSC Archive

Addis Abeba -The Ethiopian Red Cross Society said two of its vehicles registered under license plates ET05-02121 and license plate number ET05-02108, and which belong to its Kellem Wollega branch, in Western Oromia, were recently taken away forcefully and under circumstances unknown to it.

“The action violates the Geneva Conventions signed by Ethiopia and is outside the objectives of the Association”, ERCS said, adding that on behalf of the association and its clients, it requests all concerned parties to be aware that the two ambulances mentioned above are not under the control of our association and that for all concerned parties to return to the association the ambulances to enable the Association to provide the necessary humanitarian services to the community. AS