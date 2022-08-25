Follow Us

mobile-logo
 

#ASDailyScoop: Floods displace more than 75,000 people in Gambella state

Ethiopia, News, Gambella Regional State, #DailyScoop, Social Affairs
By
0 Comments
0
15 Views
Picture: Gambella region press secretariat bureau

Addis Abeba: More than 74,000 civilians have been displaced due to floods in eight districts in Gambella regional state in eight districts, the region’s press secretariat bureau said quoting Gatbel Mun, Gambella Regional State’s Disaster and Risk Management bureau official.

A high-level delegation led by the vice-president of the region, Tenkuay Jok, visited the affected Itang and Lare districts. Tenkuay Jok stated the floods had displaced many from their homes, and destroyed harvest and property, according to his observation. Accordingly, calls were urged upon governmental and non-governmental organizations to offer assistance.

Gembella Regional state president, Umod Ujulu, on the other hand, paid a visit to Ongogi town and observed the damages caused, he added that the government would lay particular emphasis on relaying immediate relief to those impacted and uprooted from their households.

These current figures of impacted districts and population increased in the number of districts and people who have been adversely affected by these floods three days ago.

The Gambella region is prone to seasonal floods, with severe damages registered between April-July 2021, which had displaced some 11,749 residents. AS

Written by
No comments

Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.

Posts you may also like

Ethiopia, News, Politics, #DailyScoop
0 Comments

Tigray regional state, Armed Conflict in Tigray, Politics, #DailyScoop
0 Comments

Ethiopia, Tigray regional state, Armed Conflict in Tigray, Politics, U.S
0 Comments

Ethiopia, News
0 Comments
About Us
Addis Standard Publications is a tri-lingual independent media in online and print formats, publishing public interest contents in English, Afaan Oromoo and Amharic languages. Based in Ethiopia, Addis Standard Publications is owned by JAKENN Publishing P.L.C., which is registered with the Ministry of Trade and Industry of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia under license number 1552/2003 and recognized by the Ethiopian Media Authority’s Online Media Certificate in accordance with the Ethiopian Media Law, Media Proclamation No. 1238/2021.
Contact Detail
Address: Leul Taz Building 3rd Floor Off No. 302 | Opposite CMC Compound | Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
Phone: +251 118 951 323 / 116 609 329
Mobile: +251 976 010 631
E-mail: info@addisstandard.com / addisstandard@gmail.com

© 2021 Addis Standard, All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy (Your Privacy Rights), and Do Not Sell My Personal Information.
Addis Standard may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy Terms of Service apply.