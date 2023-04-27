Follow Us

mobile-logo
 

#ASDailyScoop: German Chancellor scheduled to visit Ethiopia

Ethiopia, Horn of Africa, News, Germany, Politics, #DailyScoop, Africa
By
0 Comments
0
36 Views

Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz. Picture: bundesregierung

Addis Abeba – Olaf Scholz, Chancellor of Germany, is scheduled to visit Ethiopia on a yet-to-be-determined date, according to the Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ministry disclosed the visit in a dispatch on a meeting yesterday between Ambassador Mesganu Arga, State Minister of MoFA, Ambassador Christoph Retzlaff, Director for Sub-Saharan Africa and the Sahel at the Foreign Office of Germany in Addis Abeba, during which the two “discussed bilateral and mutual concerns.” Ambassador Mesganu also briefed Ambassador Christoph that Ethiopia wants to see a stable & peaceful Sudan & the conflict should be resolved through dialogue, MoFA said. “Ethiopia strongly condemns the interference of external actors & encourages AU and IGAD efforts to facilitate dialogue among conflicting parties,” the Ambassador said.

The scheduled visit of Chancellor Olaf comes in the heels of the visit this month by Luise Amtsberg, German Commissioner for Human Rights Policy and Humanitarian Assistance at the Foreign Office, when she met with civil society organizations, human rights defenders and women’s rights organizations.

Earlier in January, Foreign Ministers of Germany and France, Annalena Baerbock and Catherine Colonna, respectively, visited Ethiopia “to explore how Germany, France and the EU can support the country and its people on the path to lasting peace.”

Chancellor Olaf’s visit comes as the EU Council said on 24 April that it looked forward to “a normalization of relations with Ethiopia and stands ready to support further progress on its path towards lasting peace,” a move welcomed by Ethiopia. AS

Written by
No comments

Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.

Posts you may also like

European Union, Ethiopia, News, Diplomacy
0 Comments

Ethiopia, News, Tigray regional state, Prosperity Party, Humanitarian Crisis in Tigray, Tigray Interim Administration
0 Comments

Politics, Ethiopia, Horn of Africa, News, Africa
0 Comments

Ethiopia, Horn of Africa, News, Sudan, Politics, Africa, Social Affairs
0 Comments
About Us
Addis Standard Publications is a tri-lingual independent media in online and print formats, publishing public interest contents in English, Afaan Oromoo and Amharic languages. Based in Ethiopia, Addis Standard Publications is owned by JAKENN Publishing P.L.C., which is registered with the Ministry of Trade and Industry of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia under license number 1552/2003 and recognized by the Ethiopian Media Authority’s Online Media Certificate in accordance with the Ethiopian Media Law, Media Proclamation No. 1238/2021.
Contact Detail
Address: Leul Taz Building 3rd Floor Off No. 302 | Opposite CMC Compound | Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
Phone: +251 118 951 323 / 116 609 329
Mobile: +251 976 010 631
E-mail: info@addisstandard.com / addisstandard@gmail.com

© 2021 Addis Standard, All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy (Your Privacy Rights), and Do Not Sell My Personal Information.
Addis Standard may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy Terms of Service apply.