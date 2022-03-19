mobile-logo
 

#ASDailyScoop: Gunmen kill 10, injure more than 11 others at billiard recreation house in Metehara, Oromia’s east Shewa zone

Ethiopia, Oromia Regional State, Security, #DailyScoop, Law & Justice
Addis Abeba – Armed men killed 10 youths and injured more than 11 others at a recreation house in Alge Kebele, Fentale Woreda of Metehara City in East Shewa Zone of Oromia regional state, local media reported.

The attack occurred on Thursday 17 March when the gunmen stormed the recreation house where the youth were playing billiard, residents told local Ethio FM 107.8 radio station.

Metehara City Administration Fentale Woreda Administrator, Frazer Abera, on his part said five youth were shot dead and five others were injured by unidentified gunmen; the injured were being treated at Metehara Hospital.

Frazer recalled that a similar attack had taken place in Alge kebele Metehara Fentale Woreda before and that the latest attack had nothing to do with the identity of the victims, the local radio reported, adding that Oromia police and regional special forces were in pursuit of the perpetrators. Addis Standard’s attempts to get hold of Frazer for more details were unsuccessful. AS

