#ASDailyScoop: Health minister arrives in Tigray to discuss rehabilitation of health facilities damaged in war

Photo: Tigray Television

Addis Abeba – High level federal delegation from Ministry of Health led by minister Liya Tadesse (PhD) has arrived in Tigray, Mekelle, today to observe the status of severely damaged health infrastructures, provide needed health materials, and discuss rehabilitation issues with regional authorities.

The minister is making her first trip since the peace agreement signed between the federal government and Tigrayan People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) in Pretoria, South Africa in November last year.

According to regional media Tigray Television, the delegation which was welcomed by Emanuel Haile (PhD), head of the Tigray health bureau upon arriving at Alula Aba Nega International Airport, will visit the damaged health facilities in both the eastern and central zones of Tigray.

Two years ago, on March 2021, teams from Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) reported that health facilities across Ethiopia’s Tigray region have been looted, vandalized and destroyed in a deliberate and widespread attack on healthcare; attacks only escalating. Of 106 health facilities visited by MSF teams between mid-December 2020 and early March 2021, nearly 70 percent had been looted, and more than 30 percent had been damaged; only 13 percent were functioning normally. AS

