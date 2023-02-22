Follow Us

#ASDailyScoop: Japan grants $1.14 million to improve health, protection needs of women and girls in Benishangul Gumuz, Amhara regions

Ethiopia, Health, Amhara Regional State, News, Women Empowerment, Gender-based Violence
Ms. Suzanne Mandong, UNFPA Representative in Ethiopia (Left), ITO Takako, Ambassador of Japan to Ethiopia (Right) during the launch ceremony Photo: Embassy of Japan in Addis Abeba

Addis Abeba – Japan and UNFPA, the UN’s sexual and reproductive health agency jointly launched on 20 February a project with 1.14 million USD that aimed to improve health and address the protection needs of women and girls in Benishangul Gumuz and Amhara regions. 

According to a press release the Embassy of Japan in Addis Abeba to Addis Standard, the project which was entitled as “Addressing Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) and Gender Based Violence (GBV)’’ will be implemented in selected emergency-affected woredas in both Amhara and Benishangul-Gumuz Regions.

Eight districts are selected from North Shewa, West Gojjam, Awi, and Oromo Special zones from the Amhara region, and two districts from the Metekel zone of Benishangul Gumuz region for the implementation of the project.

“The project will not only reach 160 thousand populations, especially women and girls, with lifesaving services of SRH and GBV, it will also contribute to strengthening governmental and institutional capacity through the provision of medical supplies and commodities, capacity-building training of frontline service providers, and support for mobile health teams to approach the vulnerable population in hard-to-reach areas” the press release stated.

The Japanese humanitarian assistance to Ethiopia in the year 2023 worth $25 million mainly focusing on food security, protection and basic needs, SRH and GBV, mine action and human rights. AS

Written by
