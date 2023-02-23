ASDailyScoop: Journalist Tewodros Asfaw released on bail after nine days of imprisonment

Journalist Tewodros Asfaw, Photo: Tewodros Asfaw Alem/Facebook

Addis Abeba – Journalist Tewodros Asfaw has been released from prison on Wednesday night after federal supreme court upheld federal high court’s ruling of his release on 30,000 birr bail.

On 17 February, Federal High Court had ruled Tewedros’s release on bail of 30,000 birr but police appealed to the supreme court forcing him to stay in prison.

Binyam Asfaw, Tewodros’s brother, confirmed to Addis Standard that Tewodros was released on Wednesday night after nine days of imprisonment. He was taken from his home by security forces on Tuesday 14 February, following schism within the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church (EOTC), which has now been resolved.

Tewodros Asfaw, the founder of a YouTube channel called Ethio Selam, is known for his sharp criticism against the government in his commentaries on political and social issues. AS