Follow Us

mobile-logo
 

#ASDailyScoop: World Bank, Ethiopia sign $ 715 M financing agreement

Ethiopia, World Bank, #DailyScoop, Talk Business
By
0 Comments
0
14 Views
World Bank on glass building. Mirrored sky and city modern facade. Global capital, business, finance, economy, banking and money concept 3D rendering animation.

Addis Abeba – A financing agreement amounting to US$ 600 million (US$ 200 million in the form of grant and US$ 400 million in the form of credit), was signed today between the World Bank and Ethiopia’s Ministry of Finance.

The agreement is for the implementation of the Food Systems Resilience Program (FSRP) and US$ 115 Million US dollars in the form of Grant for the implementation of De-risking, Inclusion and Value Enhancement of Pastoral Economies in the Horn of Africa Project (DRIVE) respectively which is in total US$ 715 Million (approximately 36.5 Billion ETB).

The resource from the first Financing Agreement will be used to finance increasing the resilience of food systems and preparedness for food insecurity in project areas in the country.

The resource for De-risking, Inclusion and Value Enhancement of Pastoral Economies in the Horn of Africa Project will be used to enhance pastoralists’ access to financial services for drought risk mitigation, include them in the value chains, and facilitate the livestock trade in the Horn of Africa.

The Agreement was signed virtually by Ahmed Shide, Minister of Finance, and Ms. Boutheina Guermazi, Director for Regional Integration Africa representing the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the World Bank respectively. Ministry of Finance

Written by
No comments

Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.

Posts you may also like

Ethiopia, African Union, Africa, Opinion
0 Comments

News, Talk Business
0 Comments

Ethiopia, News, Politics, U.S
0 Comments

Ethiopia, Freedom of the press, Diplomacy, Politics, #DailyScoop
0 Comments
About Us
Addis Standard Publications is a tri-lingual independent media in online and print formats, publishing public interest contents in English, Afaan Oromoo and Amharic languages. Based in Ethiopia, Addis Standard Publications is owned by JAKENN Publishing P.L.C., which is registered with the Ministry of Trade and Industry of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia under license number 1552/2003 and recognized by the Ethiopian Media Authority’s Online Media Certificate in accordance with the Ethiopian Media Law, Media Proclamation No. 1238/2021.
Contact Detail
Address: Leul Taz Building 3rd Floor Off No. 302 | Opposite CMC Compound | Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
Phone: +251 118 951 323 / 116 609 329
Mobile: +251 976 010 631
E-mail: info@addisstandard.com / addisstandard@gmail.com

© 2021 Addis Standard, All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy (Your Privacy Rights), and Do Not Sell My Personal Information.
Addis Standard may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy Terms of Service apply.