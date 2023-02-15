Follow Us

mobile-logo
 

#ASDailyScoop: Yemeni Airways launches biweekly flight from Aden to Addis Abeba

Ethiopia, Horn of Africa, #DailyScoop, Africa, Talk Business
By
0 Comments
0
4 Views

Addis Abeba – Yemeni Airways announced the launch of twice a week flights to Addis Abeba from Aden starting today 15 February.

The last time flag carrier of the war torn Yemen flew to Addis Abeba from Aden was in 2015 according to the airways’ Ethiopia Area Manager, Fouad Attashi.

Fouad told Addis Standard that the airways will operate its flights every Wednesday and Friday weekly, adding that, the resumption of Aden to Addis Ababa flight will help travelers to transit to the rest of the world.

The Airways also stated on its Facebook page that the resumption of flights to Ethiopia represents “a huge success for the Yemeni leadership and a first step to restore all Yemeni Airlines and regain its advanced position on the airline ladder”. AS

Written by
No comments

Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.

Posts you may also like

Ethiopia, Health, Horn of Africa, Africa, Social Affairs, Commentary
0 Comments

Ethiopia, Horn of Africa, News, Tigray regional state, Humanitarian Crisis in Tigray, African Union, Politics, Africa
0 Comments

EOTC, Politics, Ethiopia, Horn of Africa, News, Africa
0 Comments

News, Tigray regional state, Armed Conflict in Tigray, Humanitarian Crisis in Tigray, African Union, Politics, Ethiopia, Horn of Africa, Africa
0 Comments
About Us
Addis Standard Publications is a tri-lingual independent media in online and print formats, publishing public interest contents in English, Afaan Oromoo and Amharic languages. Based in Ethiopia, Addis Standard Publications is owned by JAKENN Publishing P.L.C., which is registered with the Ministry of Trade and Industry of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia under license number 1552/2003 and recognized by the Ethiopian Media Authority’s Online Media Certificate in accordance with the Ethiopian Media Law, Media Proclamation No. 1238/2021.
Contact Detail
Address: Leul Taz Building 3rd Floor Off No. 302 | Opposite CMC Compound | Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
Phone: +251 118 951 323 / 116 609 329
Mobile: +251 976 010 631
E-mail: info@addisstandard.com / addisstandard@gmail.com

© 2021 Addis Standard, All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy (Your Privacy Rights), and Do Not Sell My Personal Information.
Addis Standard may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy Terms of Service apply.