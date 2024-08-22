Girls celebrating the Ashenda festival in Tigray, 2024 (Photo: Tigrai Television)

By Abdisa Kalbesa

Addis Abeba – Throughout history, diverse cultures have flourished, each with its own unique traditions and practices that have been passed down through generations. The Tegaru people, for example, have long celebrated their cultural heritage through events like the Ashenda, a notable cultural festival celebrated primarily in late August, by young girls and women, who engage in communal songs and dances, fostering a sense of community.

It is crucial that we recognize the significance of preserving and respecting these traditions in their authentic form, rather than appropriating or exploiting them. Cultural heritage is not meant to be altered or commercialized for the benefit of others. Instead, it should be appreciated and celebrated for the intrinsic value it holds for the communities that practice it. By honoring the origins and meanings behind these traditions, we can truly understand and respect the depth of cultural identity that they represent.

Let us embrace the diversity of cultural heritage and strive to preserve it in its original and authentic state. By doing so, we can ensure that these traditions continue to be a source of pride and connection for future generations. Celebrating cultural heritage in the way it was intended, rather than how it “should” be portrayed, allows us to pay homage to the rich history and significance of each unique culture.

Having said that, allow me to extend my most heartfelt and warm wishes to the Tegaru people as they come together in jubilation to celebrate the Ashenda festival. This special occasion holds great significance and I hope it is a time filled with immense joy, unity, and blessings for all who partake in the festivities.

As the Tegaru people gather to honor this tradition, may the air be filled with laughter and the streets resound with music and dance. Let this celebration be a reflection of the deep-rooted bonds of love and togetherness that bind the Tegaru people, fostering a sense of unity and camaraderie that transcends all barriers.

In these moments of revelry and merriment, I send my sincerest wishes for an unforgettable and enchanting Ashenda festival, brimming with love, unity, and an abundance of blessings that will continue to illuminate the path ahead for the Tegaru people.

For generations, the Tegaru people have held their rich and vibrant culture in high esteem, passing down traditions like the Ashenda festival from one to the next. This annual celebration is a cherished event that showcases the unique customs and values of the Tegaru people.

It is imperative that we recognise and appreciate the importance of cultural heritage, not only for the Tegaru people but for all communities around the world. Cultural appropriation and exploitation are harmful practices that undermine the integrity and authenticity of a culture.

Every culture is a tapestry woven with stories, beliefs, and customs that have been cultivated over time. It is our duty to honor and respect the origins and significance of each cultural tradition, understanding that they are deeply rooted in the identity and history of the people who practice them.

Let us celebrate diversity and embrace the beauty of different cultures, while always being mindful of the impact our actions may have on those whose heritage we are admiring. By fostering mutual respect and understanding, we can create a world where all cultures are valued and preserved for future generations to appreciate and learn from.

In summary, The Tegaru people have long cherished and celebrated their unique culture through traditions such as the Ashenda festival. It is unacceptable for others to appropriate or exploit their cultural heritage. Let us honor and respect the significance and origins of each culture, as they are deeply rooted and hold great meaning for those who practice them. AS

Abdisa A. Kalbesa is a medical science student at Edith Cowan University, Australia he can be reached at Akalbesa@outlook.com.au