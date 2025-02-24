(Photo: Addis Standard source)

Addis Abeba– At least 13 people have been killed and two others seriously injured in ongoing violence in Siyes and Sirmeret kebeles of Dasenech district, South Omo zone, along the Ethiopia-Kenya border, in attacks carried out by militants from Kenya’s Turkana County, residents and officials told Addis Standard.

A resident of Siyes kebele, who requested anonymity for security reasons, said the violence began on 23 February 2025. “Armed militants from Kenya’s Turkana” carried out the attack, resulting in the deaths, he said.

He added that in addition to the fatalities, two people sustained serious injuries and are receiving medical care at Jinka Hospital. The resident claimed that the attackers also looted six boats, around 130 fishing nets, and up to 500,000 dried fish, among other properties. “One of the stolen boats is mine. They took about thirteen thousand fish along with the nets,” he said, adding that intensified attacks had displaced thousands from five kebeles.

According to the resident, people fleeing from Toltale, Kukruk, Libemuket, Sirmeret, and Ediboron kebeles have sought shelter in an area called Neberemus, staying in other people’s homes. He alleged that armed groups were seen moving in military vehicles and accused “Kenyan security forces” of involvement in conflicts between pastoralist communities.

Mesay Leben, the chief government representative for Dasenech district, confirmed that 13 people had been killed in the violence. He said the conflict erupted in Siyes and Sirmiret sub-kebeles after “armed militants entering from Kenya’s Loktang and Kokro areas” attacked local pastoralists.

He recalled previous similar attacks, alleging that armed groups from Kenya’s Turkana were involved in cattle and property raids. He added that discussions had been held with Turkana cluster coordinators on 18 February 2025 regarding the issue, but claimed, “they used the discussion as an opportunity to distract us and launch an attack.”

According to Mesay, heavy fighting took place on Sunday, 23 February, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., resulting in casualties. “They claim many of our people have died, but we have no knowledge of this. Today, they have come organized, and heavy fighting is continuing. Innocent pastoralist communities are facing challenges beyond their capacity. These are very organized militias,” he said.

He noted that previous conflicts between pastoralists were resolved through elder mediation. “But now that government bodies from the Kenyan side are getting involved, the situation is becoming complicated,” he stated.

“We have observed that these militants are receiving support from their government, ranging from vehicles to firearms,” Mesay alleged.

Meanwhile, Kenya’s The Standard newspaper reported that at least 20 people were killed and many others injured in an attack along the Kenya-Ethiopia border. The report stated that numerous fishermen were killed by armed individuals from Ethiopia’s Merille area who entered Lake Turkana. AS