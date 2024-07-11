AU holds second strategic review of Pretoria agreement, discusses political dialogue, DDR and IDPs return

The First Strategic Review held on March 11 in Addis Abeba (Photo: AU)

Addis Abeba – Getachew Reda, president of Tigray’s interim administration, provided an update on social media about the Second Strategic Review on Implementation of the Pretoria Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (CoHA), which covered political dialogue, disarmament, demobilization, and reintegration (DDR), and the return of internally displaced persons (IDPs).

In his social media post, Getachew stated that the meeting addressed “diverse issues pertaining to the implementation of the Pretoria Agreement.” He reported that “political dialogue, DDR, and the return of IDPs were discussed at length.”

Getachew noted that while participants acknowledged advancements in IDP returns, “the parties have also underscored the need to expedite the process in a manner that fully addresses the concerns of the people severely affected, mainly in Western Tigray.”

The meeting also covered the reinstatement of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and the situation of Tigray refugees in Sudan. Getachew mentioned that these refugees are “currently facing the specter of senseless violence.”

According to Getachew’s update, representatives from both parties briefed AU Commission chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat on the proceedings. He described the overall tone of the strategic reflection meeting as “largely cordial.”

This meeting follows the First Strategic Review held on March 11 in Addis Abeba. After that initial gathering, the Federal Government of Ethiopia and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) “restated their dedication to the implementation of the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (CoHA)” and “decided to consult regularly and to convene in a similar format within the next few months.”

Last week, the US State Department announced that Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, Ambassador Mike Hammer, will visit Ethiopia to attend the Second Strategic Review on the Implementation of the Pretoria Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (CoHA).

The State Department statement noted, “The United States remains committed to supporting the Ethiopian government and the Tigray Interim Regional Administration in achieving a lasting peace.” AS