Bahir Dar, the capital of Amhara Regional State (Photo: Amhara Communications)

Addis Abeba – Bahir Dar, the capital city of the Amhara region, has returned to a state of normalcy following a strike initiated on Friday that resulted in the closure of businesses and the suspension of transportation services.

A Bahir Dar resident, who requested anonymity, reported hearing gunfire throughout the city on the preceding Sunday evening. Despite this, daily activities resumed on Monday, with transportation services and shops reopening.

“Only a limited number of shops were open in the morning, and three-wheeled vehicles were the sole mode of transportation available. Nevertheless, by the afternoon, regular transportation services and activities had resumed,” the resident stated.

Several activities in Bahir Dar, the capital of the Amhara region, have been suspended since last Friday due to security concerns following a call for a strike, according to residents who spoke to Addis Standard.

Local residents reported that many businesses in the city closed early on Friday, and transportation services were halted as a precautionary measure due to concerns over potential unrest.

One resident, who wished to remain anonymous, attributed this response to fears of a possible escalation of violence. Another resident confirmed that there had been a series of explosions in the city over the past week, occurring in various locations, including Kebele 4, Kebele 14, and Abay Mado.

The Amhara Region Peace and Security Bureau acknowledged the situation in a brief statement, noting that the work stoppage followed a strike call by a group identifying itself as “Gojjam Fano.”

The statement also indicated that “two individuals who were paid to detonate explosives have been taken into custody” in connection with the recent events.

Desalegn Tasew, Head of the Peace and Security Bureau, stated, “Since the security structure is in a reliable position, nothing will happen in Bahir Dar.”

In a subsequent response, the Bahir Dar city administration confirmed that starting at 1:00 PM on Friday, “threats and intimidation caused transportation services in the city, such as bajajs and taxis, to stop, and in certain parts of the city, businesses and service providers have been prevented from operating due to fear.”

The statement added that discussions had been held between the joint security force, city leadership, and relevant bodies.

According to the administration, it was agreed that the incident occurred due to “fear and confusion” and that “adequate preparations” have been made to ensure the city’s security.

The city administration announced that normal activities are expected to resume on Saturday. “Tomorrow, transportation associations and companies, businesses and service providers, and government institutions will begin providing regular services,” the statement read.

Authorities urged residents “not to be confused by rumors and misleading news released on social media and to continue their regular activities without any fear.”

Since the escalation of conflict between government forces and the non-state militia Fano in the Amhara region, major urban centers within the region have experienced significant violence.

Bahir Dar city emerged as a focal point of violence in February 2024 following clashes between government security personnel and the Fano militia.

Tensions within the city intensified, particularly in the Abay Mado and Kebele 14 localities.

Residents of the Diaspora neighborhood reported hearing heavy gunfire exchanged between the opposing forces. However, according to local residents interviewed by Addis Standard, the situation de-escalated in subsequent days. AS