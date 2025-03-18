Yohannes Tessema is one of three members of the Boro Democratic Party (BDP) who won seats in the Benishangul-Gumuz Regional Council in the supplementary and re-run elections held by the National Election Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) on June 16, 2024. (Photo: Social Medial)

Addis Abeba– Yohannes Tessema, a Central Committee member of the opposition Boro Democratic Party (BDP) and the Benishangul-Gumuz Regional Council, appeared in court on Monday, 17 March 2025, following a week in detention after his parliamentary immunity was lifted during an emergency session on Saturday.

Yohannes was presented before the Assosa Zone First Instance Court, which granted a 14-day investigation period, his wife and a party source told the BBC.

His arrest comes amid tensions over a recent constitutional amendment in Benishangul-Gumuz that expanded parliamentary seats from 100 to 165. The regional government maintains that the revision was made to ensure “multi-ethnic and inclusive” representation, while the opposition argues that the changes “go beyond the council’s constitutional mandate.” BDP leaders had petitioned Ethiopia’s Council of Constitutional Inquiry to challenge the amendment’s legality before Yohannes and two other BDP members were arrested.

Mohammed Hamid, Benishangul-Gumuz Regional Justice Bureau Head, who presented the motion to lift Yohannes’s immunity, previously stated that Yohannes was suspected of “disseminating information on social media that incites conflict, damages the honor of the region and the council, and diminishes its reputation.” He further alleged that Yohannes was involved in “provoking and dividing ethnic groups” and that there were “indications of connections with elements attempting to overthrow the government by force.”

During Monday’s court session, investigating police alleged that Yohannes was involved in “working to overthrow the regional constitution,” “establishing connections with foreign forces,” and “insulting high-ranking regional leaders.” They requested 14 days to conduct a forensic examination of his phone and collect additional evidence.

Yohannes rejected the accusations, arguing that claims of attempting to overthrow the constitution require “proof of an organized military force,” which he and his party “do not have.” He also questioned the lack of clarity regarding the alleged “foreign force” he was accused of contacting.

Addressing allegations related to his social media activity, Yohannes requested that any “questionable content from his Facebook posts” be presented, adding that “fake accounts do not represent me or my organization.”Despite his argument that the charges do not justify denying bail, the court granted the police request for a 14-day investigation period and adjourned the case to 31 March 2025. AS