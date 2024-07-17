Benishangul-Gumuz reports malaria outbreak across 22 districts, five fatalities recorded

(Photo: UNICEF)

Addis Abeba – The Benishangul-Gumuz Regional Health Bureau has reported a widespread malaria outbreak affecting 22 districts, with 10,526 confirmed cases and 5 fatalities since 01 July, 2024.

Abdulmuniem Albesher, Deputy Head of the Health Bureau’s Operations Division, told Deutsche Welle (DW) that out of 22,188 people tested, nearly half were positive for malaria. The Dibate and Bulen districts in the Metekel Zone have been particularly impacted, with three child fatalities reported in Dibate.

High transmission rates have been observed in the Berber, Sombosrina, and Korka areas within Dibate district. Local health officials note that many households have at least one infected member.

Delivery of medical supplies has been hampered by security issues on roads connecting Benishangul-Gumuz to the Oromia and Amhara regions, affecting both malaria control efforts and general healthcare services.

The Regional Health Bureau is working with the Ministry of Health to control the outbreak. The bureau reports that despite recent pesticide spraying efforts, transmission rates of malaria remain elevated in affected areas.AS