Bule Hora, the administrative seat of the West Guji Zone. (Photo: ENA)

Addis Abeba – The Oromia region has been plagued by a militarized conflict for the past six years, with the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) and federal as well as regional security forces locked in a protracted battle. Despite two rounds of peace talks to silence the guns, the conflict shows no signs of abating, leaving local communities caught in the crossfire and many displaced.

The Guji and West Guji zones have become the epicenter of this violence, bearing the brunt of severe human rights abuses and widespread destruction. These areas have suffered some of the heaviest consequences since the conflict began, with extrajudicial killings, sexual violence, and mass arrests becoming disturbingly common.

The human rights crisis in the region has been further exacerbated by the government’s decision in February 2023 to restructure administrative boundaries, leading to widespread unrest. This decision resulted in the creation of the East Borana zone from parts of the Guji, Bale, and Borana zones and ignited protests that were met with violent crackdowns by security forces.

A recent report by the Center for the Advancement of Rights and Democracy (CARD) highlights the extent of these violations. According to the report, both government forces and the OLA have engaged in cycles of violence, with each side seemingly more focused on advancing political objectives than on the well-being of local communities.

Amidst this violence, the toll on ordinary lives is deeply felt by those affected, as personal stories unveil the broader human rights violations that afflict the region.

Lives shattered by conflict

One such story is that of Dureti Jirma, an 18-year-old student who has twice been a victim of this conflict. In December 2021, while walking home from school in the Goro Dola district ,a former district of Guji now part of East Borana zone, Dureti was assaulted by members of government forces. “They attacked me so violently that I lost consciousness,” she recalls. Local women found her and rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she received emergency treatment.

The trauma of the assault forced Dureti to halt her education for nearly a year as she struggled to recover physically and emotionally. With the support of family and hospital staff, she eventually resumed her studies in October 2022, determined to move forward.

But her hopes for a fresh start were shattered. On 29 July, 2024, while returning from the local market, she was attacked again—this time by members of the Oromo Liberation Army. “I thought I had moved on, but it happened again,” Dureti says. “It feels like there is no escape.”

At Harkalo Hospital, where she received treatment after both assaults, a nurse—who spoke on condition of anonymity—explained that sexual violence in the area is an ongoing crisis.

“In the past year alone, we’ve treated more than 13 cases of rape involving both government soldiers and OLA fighters,” the nurse said. “These incidents are not isolated. They happen to women, children, even mothers.”

However, sexual violence is one of many harrowing human rights abuses that residents of the Guji zones endure daily. Across the the Guji and west Guji zones, civilians endure a broader pattern of abuse, including arbitrary detentions and brutal interrogations.

The story of Jarso Wako (name changed), a 28-year-old lecturer at Bule Hora University and resident of West Guji, illustrates the impact of this conflict on ordinary citizens.

On 07 July , 2024, his life was upended when police officers surrounded his rented home in Bule Hora town. “Two officers came inside and called me outside. As soon as I stepped out, one slapped me, and the other kicked me,” he recalled. The officers dragged him to a waiting Land Cruiser and took him to a military camp at Bule Hora University.



At the camp, Jarso endured hours of interrogation and mistreatment. “They accused me of organizing protests and inciting unrest, but the charges were completely fabricated,” he explained. After the camp, he was transferred to the Bule Hora City police station, where he was held for two weeks in harsh conditions.



When his case finally reached the district court, the judge ordered his release due to a lack of evidence. However, the police ignored the ruling and transferred him to the West Guji zonal court, where the same charges were reviewed. Once again, the court ordered his release, but Jarso remained in detention for a total of 65 days before he was finally freed.

“The consequences are far-reaching, yet too often ignored,” – Merga Fikadu, a human rights researcher

According to CARD’s report, arbitrary detentions like Jarso’s are common, particularly among the youth, who are often held without due process in overcrowded detention centers. The conflict has created a climate of fear, where anyone can be detained or mistreated at any moment.



Merga Fikadu, a human rights researcher and lecturer at Wolkite University, has spent years documenting these abuses. He describes the region as scarred by the conflict, with human rights violations woven into the fabric of daily life.



“The region has experienced multiple states of emergency, both official and unofficial, creating an atmosphere of constant fear and instability,” Merga noted.



He stressed that the suffering of those living in the Guji zones often goes unnoticed by the outside world. “The consequences are far-reaching, yet too often ignored,” he said, drawing attention to the silence surrounding the crisis.

Communities on brink

The impact of the conflict, however, extends to entire communities that have been profoundly affected, with many towns and neighborhoods disrupted since the outbreak of violence.



Dube Jirma, a farmer from Wato Kebele in Goro Dola district, is one resident facing the consequences, as living in a community ravaged by violence has severely hindered his ability to sustain his livelihood.



Since 2019, Dube explained, Goro Dola has been caught in a cycle of violence with both government forces and the OLA committing abuses, including harassment, torture, and the destruction of property.



On 23 August, 2024, after three days of intense fighting between the OLA and government forces in Wato, soldiers arrived at his home. They accused Dube of supporting the rebels by sheltering them in his house and neighboring areas. “I tried to explain that I had nothing to do with the fighters,” he said, “but they wouldn’t listen.”



The soldiers responded by beating and torturing him. “One of them shot me in the leg and left me lying under my fence,” Dube recalled. His home was set on fire, and other houses in the neighborhood were also destroyed, leaving many families displaced.



“The government accuses us of helping the OLA, while the OLA threatens us if we cooperate with the authorities,” he said. “It feels like there’s no way to avoid being caught in the middle.”



Describing life in the village, Dube noted, “The daytime belongs to the government forces, and the night to the OLA. Sometimes, it’s the reverse. The community is trapped between the two sides, and there’s no stability.”



Fearing further harassment and injury, Dube is now considering relocating his family to Shakiso to escape the relentless cycle of violence. “This place is no longer safe. The people of Wato live in constant fear, caught between two sides that show no regard for our lives,” he added.

Merga emphasizes that the lack of accountability for these violations has worsened the situation, leaving victims feeling abandoned by the institutions meant to protect them. “Victims feel forgotten by the systems that should safeguard their rights,” Merga noted.

He stressed that resolving the crisis requires a firm commitment to accountability. “The government must take responsibility for protecting human rights and ensure that those responsible for violations are held accountable,” he explained. He also emphasized the need for justice and proper redress for victims.

Additionally, Merga highlighted peace talks as the only viable path to ending the violence, not just in the Guji zones but across the region. “A genuine dialogue between all parties is essential to stop the ongoing violence,” he said, urging the government to engage actively in these efforts.



He encouraged civil society and the international community to support negotiations and the documentation of human rights violations. “Including victims in the peace process will be crucial for any lasting solution,” Merga added. AS