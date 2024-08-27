Boeing’s African adventure to take off in October 2024 with its new office opening in Ethiopia

(Photo: Boeing)

Addis Abeba – Boeing’s Africa office is set to commence operations in October 2024, as announced by Henok Teferra, Managing Director of Boeing Africa.

In an interview with state media, Henok explained that the decision to establish Boeing’s African headquarters in Addis Abeba was influenced by Ethiopia’s notable advancements in the aviation sector and its status as a key hub in Africa.

“The establishment of Boeing’s African office in Addis Abeba will enable us to further enhance and expand our collaboration with Ethiopian Airlines across various sectors,” Henok stated.

He added that the new office will also present opportunities for Ethiopia to bolster its position as Africa’s leading aviation center. “Boeing will collaborate closely with Ethiopian Airlines, particularly in the joint production of aircraft components,” he noted.

Henok detailed that Boeing and Ethiopian Airlines have formed a strategic partnership to manufacture critical aircraft components across two sectors. “Ethiopian Airlines has been producing and supplying wire harnesses for Boeing, and Boeing is supporting Ethiopian Airlines in producing insulation blankets at the Kilinto Industrial Park,” he said.

This announcement follows Boeing’s earlier decision, made nearly three months ago, to choose Ethiopia over Kenya and South Africa for its new African headquarters.

The move positions Ethiopia as a preferred location for Boeing’s expansion efforts on the continent.

Looking ahead, Boeing projects that African carriers will require 1,030 new jet aircraft over the next 20 years, with 80% of these deliveries intended to augment existing fleets. AS