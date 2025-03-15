Boro Democratic Party announces arrest of two more leaders in Benishangul-Gumuz amid rising tensions over regional constitution amendments

Muluken Asfaw (left) and Shibabaw Hailu, who are members of the Boro Democratic Party’s Central Committee (Photo: BDP)

Addis Abeba – Boro Democratic Party (BDP) said regional security forces arrested two more of its leaders in Benishangul-Gumuz, following the detention of a party representative who opposed recent constitutional amendments.

A senior party member, speaking on condition of anonymity for safety reasons, told Addis Standard that regional government security forces detained Muluken Asfaw and Shibabaw Hailu, both members of the BDP’s Central Committee.

The arrests follow the recent detention of Yohannes Tessema, an elected member of the Benishangul-Gumuz Regional Council from the BDP. Yohannes had filed a complaint against the implementation of the recently amended Benishangul-Gumuz Regional State constitution. Security forces reportedly detained him on Sunday, 09 March, 2025.

According to the source, Muluken was taken into custody on Monday, 11 March, 2025. Shibabaw, also a Central Committee member, was arrested from his residence around 9:00 AM on Thursday, 13 March, 2025. Both are currently held at Asosa District One and Dibaqe Police Station.

“The reason for the arrest is unclear,” the source said. However, he noted, “The regional government repeatedly accuses the party of using fake accounts to post content that undermines the regional government.”

The source denied these allegations, stating, “We have no connection to such posts. However, they use our party’s name and logo to publish these unnecessary posts. We are only accountable for the content shared on our official social media platforms.”

The informant added that numerous arrest warrants continue to target BDP members and supporters. “We have formally submitted a request to the relevant federal authority for the release of our detained leaders and are in discussions with the House of Federation,” he said.

The Benishangul-Gumuz Communication Affairs Bureau, in a statement released on 06 March, 2025, accused BDP leaders, members, and supporters of being “foreign agents and intermediaries who oppose unity and solidarity among the people.” The bureau claimed they had “launched movements to implement an agenda aimed at dragging the region back into conflict.”

The regional government stressed that “there will be no decision that can be changed through smear campaigns on social media or other media platforms.” It also warned that “the regional government will not hesitate to take the necessary legal action to uphold law and order.”

In its announcement on 13 March, 2025, the opposition party condemned the regional government’s statement, which labeled the party as “extremist, a foreign agent, and a destructive force.” BDP accused the regional administration of “inciting unrest” beyond the purpose for which the Benishangul-Gumuz Regional Council was established. The party described these accusations as a “deliberate attack” on its reputation and supporters.

BDP also demanded an immediate end to the ongoing arrests, harassment, and intimidation targeting party leaders. It called for the urgent release of the detained leaders, whom the party claimed are being held “illegally.”

Earlier this week, Addis Standard reported that Yohannes Tesema, a representative of the opposition Boro Democratic Party in the Benishangul-Gumuz Regional Council, was taken into custody by “security forces” on 09 March , 2025. Yohannes had voiced objections to the newly amended regional constitution.

His arrest followed an appeal by BDP members and other opposition figures against the amendments to the regional constitution and the law increasing the number of council representatives, which the regional council approved two weeks ago. Opposition members argued that these amendments were “illegitimate, unregulated,” and should “not be implemented.”

Three BDP members elected to the regional council have formally requested the Constitutional Inquiry Council to rule on the legality of these amendments.

Additionally, Amente Geshie, the party chairman and a regional council member, along with another council member, Tesfahun Kilu, has been placed under a travel ban, preventing them from making any domestic trips. AS