CIMMYT drives wheat production systems and enhances livelihoods in Ethiopia’s Lowlands through the ADAPT-Wheat Project

Wheat holds a pivotal role in Ethiopia’s agricultural landscape. As the country’s second most important staple crop, it is crucial to the nation’s food security. Traditionally, wheat cultivation has been concentrated in Ethiopia’s highlands, but this has changed with the introduction of the ADAPT-Wheat project, an initiative designed to tackle the production challenges faced by Ethiopia’s irrigated lowland areas. The project, spearheaded by CIMMYT in partnership with the Ethiopian Institute of Agricultural Research (EIAR), is working to overcome challenges such as the absence of stress-tolerant wheat varieties and limited access to reliable seed sources.

The vision behind the Adaptation, Demonstration, and Piloting of Wheat Technologies for Irrigated Lowlands of Ethiopia (ADAPT-Wheat) project is straightforward: to address critical wheat production gaps in Ethiopia’s lowlands and introduce innovative solutions for smallholder farmers, with a particular focus on the Afar and Oromia regions. By improving wheat production through the introduction of new varieties and modern technologies, the project is not only boosting agricultural productivity but also transforming the livelihoods of farmers in these areas. The initiative aims to directly benefit 1,000 households, with many more indirectly impacted in the two regions.

The initiative, which is financially supported by BMZ, aligns with Ethiopia’s broader goal of achieving food self-sufficiency. As the project progresses, researchers and national partners have witnessed a significant shift in wheat production practices, with results that reflect both innovative agricultural technologies and improved collaboration among stakeholders.

Researchers and partners insights

Dr. Bekele Abeyo, CIMMYT-Ethiopia Country Representatives and project leader

“The ADAPT-Wheat project marks a major milestone in Ethiopia’s wheat production journey. It introduces viable wheat technologies that are well-suited for the irrigated lowlands, enhancing both production and productivity in the pursuit of food and nutritional security.”

Dr. Tolossa Debele, Senior Researcher and representative of EIAR-DG

“For years, CIMMYT has been instrumental in advancing Ethiopia’s wheat production system by introducing germplasm, improving varieties, and offering financial, equipment & technical support and training for both researchers and farmers. With the ADAPT-Wheat project, we’ve seen another tangible difference in the livelihoods of smallholder farmers, particularly in the Afar and Oromia regions. The project’s support, including the introduction of modern farm machinery, has not only enhanced mechanization at the farm level but has also contributed significantly to the broader objectives of national agricultural development.”

Major milestones and achievements

Building capacity for sustainable change: One of the project’s most significant accomplishments has been its strong focus on capacity building—both human and physical—empowering local communities to drive innovation in wheat farming. The project has provided comprehensive human capacity-building initiatives, which include: Software and scientific writing training for researchers to enhance their technical skills and enable them to contribute to scientific advancements. Training of Trainers (TOT) on agronomic packages for development agents and district level subject matter expert to help them effectively share their knowledge with farmers.

Additionally, the project has included seed distribution, experience-sharing visits, and field days as part of its holistic capacity-building approach. These activities helped transfer and disseminate knowledge and technology on a large scale, encouraging peer learning and fostering an environment of collaboration. The informal seed exchange among farmers is also among the most impactful outcomes, which has further amplified the benefits of the project.

Through these efforts, the project successfully reached approximately 4,300 households and engaged a wide range of stakeholders, contributing to human capacity development, seed production and distribution, technology diffusion, and the promotion of sustainable farming practices.

On the physical infrastructure side, the construction of a quarantine facility and the installation of air conditioners at the Werer Research Center have strengthened the project’s capacity to conduct research and maintain high standards for agricultural innovation. Furthermore, the procurement of essential farm machineries has set the stage for more sustainable wheat farming in Ethiopia’s lowlands, ensuring long-term agricultural productivity and resilience.

Introducing elite wheat lines: the project introduced 505 elite bread wheat lines and 235 durum wheat lines. Among them, 111 bread wheat and 49 durum wheat genotypes were identified for their promising traits, such as heat stress tolerance, early maturity, and superior yield components. These lines were rigorously tested across various agroecological zones to ensure their adaptability under diverse conditions. Demonstrating modern irrigation technology and mechanization: the project didn’t stop at improving the wheat varieties—it also introduced modern mechanization practices to increase efficiency and yield. In the Afar and Oromia regions, the project piloted farm machines like subsoilers, bailers, land levelers, planters, ridge makers, and multi-crop threshers, which were demonstrated at various farm sites.

Releasing and adapting wheat varieties: the ADAPT-Wheat project focused on identifying wheat varieties that could thrive in the unique conditions of Ethiopia’s lowland irrigated areas. After careful evaluation and testing, eight wheat varieties, four bread wheat and four durum wheat—were identified and recommended for irrigated lowland of Afar and Oromia regions.

In addition, two new wheat varieties, one bread wheat and one durum wheat—were officially registered and released for large-scale production through the project. These releases mark a significant milestone in Ethiopia’s efforts to strengthen wheat production systems.

Seed production and distribution: ensuring the availability of high-quality seeds has been another key focus of the project. Through partnerships with research centers, early-generation seeds were provided to private seed producers and farmers’ cooperative union, and field monitoring ensured the quality of seeds at harvest. In total, 430 quintals of certified seed were produced. Women and youth empowerment strategy: the ADAPT-Wheat project has made a deliberate effort to empower women and youth in its activities. Recognizing the critical role that these groups play in agricultural innovation, the project provided them with access to high-quality seeds, training, and technical support. Women, in particular, comprised 32% of the seed distribution beneficiaries, ensuring that they play a central role in improving their households’ food security and livelihoods.

Voices from the field: Farmers share their stories

Damma Yami’s story from Jeju district, Alaga Dore village is such a powerful example of how innovative agricultural initiatives can transform communities, especially in regions that face harsh environmental conditions. The ADAPT-Wheat project seems to have had a meaningful impact on her life and the lives of other farmers in the Oromia region.

“For many years, we have lived in arid conditions where livestock farming was our primary livelihood. However, with the challenges posed by weather trends, our traditional systems were no longer sufficient to maintain our livelihoods. The introduction of the ADAPT-Wheat project in recent years has reversed this trend. The project brought us wheat cultivation, as a new and golden opportunity for the farming community. We received high-yielding seeds, training, and technical support on farming practices, and soon we began to see impressive results. The benefits of the project are clear: it provides food for our families, generates income to send children to school, and helps meet other basic needs. As a farmer who engaged in this project, I can confidently say that the project has reshaped our future livelihood.”

Yeshiwas Worku’s success story: A Testament to the impact of the ADAPT Project

Yeshiwas Worku, a 40-year-old farmer from the Oromia region, Arsi Zone, Merti district, and Woticha Dole village, is one of the many beneficiaries of the project.

Yeshiwas explains that before the project, wheat cultivation was not traditionally practiced in his area, but it has now become a game-changer for the community. The introduction of modern farming tools, machinery, and access to improved crop varieties has been key to their success. With the help of the project, wheat production has not only become their main source of income but has also helped farmers gain confidence in their ability to sustain their livelihoods.

“We are now familiar with modern farming tools, machines, and practices thanks to the implementing partners of the ADAPT project. We also have access to improved crop varieties, which are crucial for better production and increased income. Now, wheat production has become the main source of our livelihood. This alternative farming opportunity has not only boosted our confidence but has also allowed us to secure a more sustainable livelihood for my family and me. I am deeply grateful to the project implementing partners for playing such a crucial role in transforming our lives. The impact has truly been transformative.”

A transformative impact on wheat production

The ADAPT-Wheat project, along with CIMMYT’s ongoing work in Ethiopia, has significantly improved wheat production systems and the livelihoods of smallholder farmers, especially in the lowlands. This project is more than just a technological intervention—it is a lifeline for smallholder farmers in Ethiopia’s lowland regions. By introducing innovative wheat technologies, improving seed availability, and empowering local communities, the project is not only contributing to Ethiopia’s food security goals but also fostering economic growth and resilience in rural areas. As Ethiopia continues its journey toward agricultural self-sufficiency, the success of the ADAPT-Wheat project serves as a model for sustainable agricultural development.

About CIMMYT

CIMMYT is a cutting edge, non-profit, international organization dedicated to solving tomorrow’s problems today. It is entrusted with fostering improved quantity, quality, and dependability of production systems and basic cereals such as maize, wheat, triticale, sorghum, millets, and associated crops through applied agricultural science, particularly in the Global South, through building strong partnerships.

This combination enhances the livelihood trajectories and resilience of millions of resource-poor farmers, while working towards a more productive, inclusive, and resilient agrifood system within planetary boundaries.

CIMMYT has been deeply involved in Ethiopia’s agricultural development for over three decades, playing a key role in improving the nation’s agrifood systems. Through collaborative efforts with key stakeholders—including the Ethiopian Federal Ministry of Agriculture, the National Agricultural Research Systems (NARS), public and private seed companies, farmers’ cooperatives, women’s farmer groups, and other institutional partners—CIMMYT has successfully translated research innovations into practical, large-scale solutions for farmers on the ground.

For further details visit: www.cimmyt.org