(Photo: CARD)

Addis Abeba– The Authority for Civil Society Organizations (ACSO) has suspended the Center for Advancement of Rights and Democracy (CARD), citing allegations of “activities deemed contrary to the interests of the country” and a “lack of political neutrality.”

In a letter reviewed by Addis Standard, ACSO stated, “It was confirmed through supervisory and evaluation tasks that the organization, which is expected to operate independently from politics, has engaged in activities that harm the national interest.”

The authority cited Article 77(4) of Proclamation No. 1113/2011 as the legal basis for the suspension.

In a statement released on 22 November 2024, CARD confirmed receiving the suspension notice on 14 November and disputed the allegations. “The letter alleges a ‘lack of political neutrality’ and accuses CARD of engaging in ‘activities deemed contrary to the interests of the country,'” the organization stated.

CARD emphasized that it “categorically contests all allegations” and said ACSO did not follow “requisite legal procedures”, including providing prior notification or conducting a “transparent investigation”. Despite contesting the allegations, CARD stated it has “ceased all operations to prioritize constructive dialogue”.

CARD emphasized its “unwavering commitment to impartiality”, highlighting its work since 2019 in “advancing human rights” and “fostering a democratic mass culture”. The organization noted partnerships with over 40 national and international organizations and its initiatives in supporting youth, human rights defenders, and media freedom.

The organization reported it is “actively engaging with ACSO” and “urging them to reverse the decision”, while deferring “public or legal actions” pending the outcome of ongoing dialogue.

CARD maintains its commitment to “cultivating safe and vibrant civic, media, and digital spaces for the protection of human rights and the promotion of democracy”.

CARD is one of the prominent civil society organizations operating in Ethiopia. Previously, it launched a petition calling for more transparency and inclusivity in Ethiopia’s national dialogue process. The petition highlighted concerns about the exclusion of armed groups, lack of safeguards against government influence, and insufficient representation of religious institutions, urging stronger measures to ensure an independent and balanced dialogue.

CARD has also reported on the significant impact of internet shutdowns in Ethiopia, particularly in 2023. The organization noted that Ethiopia lost $1.59 billion due to a shutdown lasting 14,910 hours, affecting 29 million users. CARD stressed that such disruptions have become frequent, with at least 26 incidents since 2016.

On June 15, CARD released a report titled “Voice of Guji: Grave Human Rights Situation in Oromia’s Guji Zones.” The investigation, conducted between March and May 2023, revealed severe human rights violations in the Guji and West Guji zones.

The report found that both government security forces and the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) were responsible for extrajudicial killings, mass arrests, and excessive force against civilians. AS