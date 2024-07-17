(Photo: National Dialogue Commission)

Addis Abeba – The National Dialogue Commission has stated that the dialogue process will not succeed without the participation of key stakeholders.

In a statement to local media, Commissioner Yonas Adaye outlined reasons why previous national dialogues in other countries have faced challenges. “A significant factor is the imbalance of power among different groups and the tendency of influential parties to use their leverage to alter the national dialogue process,” Yonas said.

The commissioner further noted, “Stakeholders who could play a crucial role in the dialogue process may not have the opportunity to present their ideas effectively.”

He added that “some groups show little to no willingness to participate in the national dialogue process.”

Commissioner Yonas further said that Ethiopia is gearing up for a national consultation process with a plan to reflect a diverse range of voices, which could ensure all perspectives are heard and considered.

However, the National Dialogue Commission’s efforts have been met with calls for the inclusion of additional key stakeholders, particularly armed groups currently engaged in conflict with the government.

Previously, the neutrality of the Commission has been questioned by various entities.

In June 2024, the Holy Synod of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church (EOTC) expressed reservations about the Commission’s recent actions.

The Synod criticized the Commission for failing to formally invite the Church to participate, despite acknowledging the Commission’s stated purpose of fostering dialogue among stakeholders.

Similarly, the Caucus of Opposition Parties (CoP) raised concerns about the Commission’s inclusivity and purpose. The CoP, an alliance of eleven opposition groups, accused the Commission of straying from its goal of facilitating a national dialogue and instead serving “political purposes” for the ruling party.

Despite these criticisms, the Commission, in a statement released today, has announced plans for agenda-gathering sessions at the regional level.

Chief Commissioner Professor Mesfin Araya announced that the agenda-gathering process will commence next week in Dire Dawa, Gambella, Benishangul-Gumuz, and Harari.

He added that in Afar, due to high temperatures, the process will start in October.

The plan for agenda gathering at the regional level follows the recent completion of agenda-gathering meetings in Addis Abeba, where representatives from various sectors in 119 woredas submitted proposals to the commission over a seven-day period.

Regarding Tigray, the commission clarified that after issues related to the implementation of the Pretoria Agreement are addressed, the national dialogue process will begin in the region.

The Commission has further called on armed groups who wish to participate in the national dialogue process, stating they will be able to do so with their security ensured.

Mesfin Araya stated, “The commission has the capacity to ensure the safety of those involved in armed struggle who express a desire to participate in the dialogue process.” However, he noted challenges in reaching out to participants whose whereabouts are unknown. AS