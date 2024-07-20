Conflict claims lives of three civilians in Darra district, Oromia region; another three reportedly killed by ‘gov’t forces’ in West Wollega

The ongoing conflict in the Darra district of North Shewa Zone, involving armed groups as well as government forces, has continued to result in civilian casualties (Photo: Social Media)

Addis Abeba – At least three civilians were killed in a recent attack in the Darra district of the North Shewa zone, located within the Oromia region.

A resident who spoke to the Addis Standard on the condition of anonymity attributed the 17 July, 2024, attack in the village of Jiru Dad to “Fano militants.”

The victims were identified as Mulu Geta (15 years old), Ababu Tesema (17 years old), and Jobo Abera (30 years old). Mulu and Ababu were previously employed as herdsmen.

In the wake of the attack, the resident reported that a mass displacement of residents occurred due to security concerns. Residents sought refuge in the neighboring villages of Warra Gabro, Manketa Wariyo, and the district of Hindhabu Abote.

Notably, in the village of Jiru Dad, over forty households from the Dhaka location evacuated due to security fears, relocating to the aforementioned areas, according to the source.

The Darra district has been a battleground between the Fano militia and the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), as well as between various armed groups and government forces. These conflicts have continued to claim civilian lives.

Last month, Addis Standard reported that at least four civilians were killed in an attack in the Darra district.

In December 2023, the community of the Darra district experienced a prolonged two-day assault, which resulted in the deaths of eighteen individuals and injuries to six others.

A teacher from the town of Gundo Meskel in the Derra district, who also requested anonymity for security reasons, informed Addis Standard that “residents living in areas affected by recurrent attacks have appealed to the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) stationed in the region for protection against assailants operating in the Derra district.”

He added, “However, military leaders reportedly informed residents that they were not authorized to intervene.”

The ongoing violence and conflict in the Derra district are severely impacting the educational process. According to the teacher, out of the 93 educational centers in the district, only four are operational and currently receiving students.

The conflict between armed groups and government forces continues to claim lives in Western Oromia.

A resident of Karma Gunfi Village in the Begi district of the West Wollega Zone, who recently spoke with Addis Standard, revealed that on 15 July, 2024, at approximately 9:00 a.m., government forces took Ramadan Jiba and Tofik Damara to a military camp known as Lalo. Later that day, around 9:00 p.m., their bodies were discovered on the Begi-Kondala road.

“Both Ramadan Jiba (25 years old) and Tofik Damara (24 years old) were reportedly killed by government forces on suspicion of supporting Shane,” he noted.

The informant emphasized that both victims were civilians. Ramadan Jiba had recently married and earned his livelihood through farming.

A separate incident on 16 July, 2024, in the Kondala district of the West Wollega Zone resulted in another civilian fatality, according to a resident who spoke to Addis Standard on condition of anonymity.

The resident reported that at approximately 8:00 p.m., government security forces killed Tawakal Mohammed (30 years old) in Wanja village.

The source claimed that “Tawakal was having coffee at a neighbor’s house when government forces arrived, forcibly took him outside, shot him, and accused him of supporting the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), also identified by the government as Shane.”

The resident further emphasized the deteriorating security situation in the West Wollega Zone.

“Fear grips civilians as government forces reportedly target individuals without verification or presentation of evidence regarding alleged support for the OLA,” he stated.

Recently, Addis Standard reported that, despite government claims, residents in Western Oromia continue to experience insecurity due to ongoing conflicts between government forces and armed groups.

This situation has led to displacement, restricted access to healthcare and education, and an atmosphere of fear.

Nevertheless, Hayilu Adugna, a spokesperson for the Oromia Regional State, recently told VOA that government security forces do not intentionally target civilians.

The spokesperson noted that Shane is classified as a terrorist organization, and any form of support for Shane will result in accountability.

He further explained that individuals found providing information, logistical support, or backing to the militant group will be apprehended and held responsible for their actions. AS