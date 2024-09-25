Conflict halts schooling for millions in Amhara; students abandon classrooms for safety

The Amhara Education Bureau reported that only two million students have been registered for the current academic year, despite an anticipated enrollment of seven million students (Photo: Amhara Education Bureau)

Addis Abeba – Students and parents in various rural towns and districts of the Amhara region have reported a significant decline in enrollment and disruptions to education during the current academic year.

A parent of a child who attended a primary school in Quara district, West Gojjam zone, told Addis Standard that his child has not been able to attend school this year.

He stated that almost all schools in the area have been closed due to security concerns.

“Last year as well, students couldn’t continue their education properly,” said the parent.

He also highlighted that many schools in the area have been turned into military camps.

A student from a local primary school in Aymba Kebelle, Dembia district of Central Gondar Zone, confirmed the school closure.

“All the schools in our kebelle are closed,” he stated. “Some schools have even been burned down due to the conflicts in the area.”

The student further added that, given the current situation, “it seems unlikely that schooling will resume.”

The student told Addis Standard that he is considering going to Gondar City to continue his studies.

Similarly, a student from Goncha Kebelle of East Gojjam Zone explained that the high security issues in his area forced him to drop out of school.

“Currently, there is no education in our area,” he disclosed. “Registration is only being carried out in towns and places with military presence.

Explaining the dire situation caused by the instability in the region, the student highlighted that some students have abandoned their studies and are now engaged in farming work.

The Amhara Education Bureau has acknowledged that, despite setting a target of enrolling seven million students in the current academic season, actual enrollment figures are significantly lower.

So far, only about two million students have been registered.

Getachew Beyazne, head of public relations at the Amhara Education Bureau, attributed this shortfall primarily to “the ongoing security situation in the region,” as well as other factors such as “late enrollment and politicization of education.”

He also called on armed groups to “cease disrupting education.”

The Amhara region continues to be beset by conflict as clashes between the federal government and the Fano non-state militia persist, resulting in a tenuous security environment.

These confrontations have significantly hindered the development of critical infrastructure and essential public services, disrupting the normal course of life for civilians.

The conflict similarly impeded the educational process during the preceding academic year.

In November 2023, Addis Standard reported that approximately 3.9 million primary and secondary students, out of the six million eligible children, were unable to continue their education due to the ongoing conflict in the region. AS