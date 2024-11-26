Students from the North Wollo Zone of the Amhara region while taking the regional sixth-grade examination last year (Photo: North Wollo Communication/Facebook)

Addis Abeba – The teaching and learning processes in numerous schools across the Raya Kobo district of the North Wollo zone in the Amhara region have been disrupted due to ongoing security concerns, according to teachers and school principals.

Negus Tegenu, the principal of the Catholic Primary and Secondary School in Kobo town, explained that both teaching and learning activities have been suspended at his school, along with several others in the area, due to the prevailing security issues.

He further informed Addis Standard that the disruption of schooling began last week.

“We have not conducted any lessons over the past week. The teaching and learning process has been entirely suspended in most schools,” the principal stated. “Even Fantawe Dinqu Memorial Primary School, which was operational until yesterday, is closed as of today.”

Negus emphasized that, at present, the conditions in the Raya Kobo district do not permit the resumption of education.

“The government has instructed us to begin, but at the same time, members of the Fano militia have imposed certain restrictions, which require us to pause,” he explained.

Additionally, Negus informed Addis Standard that he had heard reports of teachers in several schools around Kobo town suspending classes for approximately one week due to the non-payment of their October salaries. “However, after discussions, their salaries were reportedly paid three days ago,” he stated.

Despite this, Negus noted that the teaching and learning process in schools within Kobo town continues to be disrupted, which he attributes to “the ongoing conflict between Fano militants and government security forces.”

Furthermore, the principal highlighted that among the numerous schools in the Raya Kobo district where the teaching and learning process has been disrupted are Kobo Town Secondary School, Knowledge Chorra Primary and Secondary School, Millennium Primary School, and Addis Alem School.

Negus disclosed that despite the government’s repeated discussions and stance on resuming classes, significant safety concerns persist among most teachers and students’ parents.

As an illustrative example, the principal cited a recent drone attack targeting a school in the Raya area. This incident, he emphasized, has further intensified the security concerns within the region.

Addis Standard confirmed from a language teacher that the school allegedly attacked by a drone was Keyu Daria Primary School and that the incident occurred approximately one month ago.

The Amhara Education Bureau reported that only two million students have been registered for the current academic year, despite an anticipated enrollment of seven million students (Photo: Amhara Education Bureau)

The language teacher at Keyu Daria Primary School also informed Addis Standard that the school was closed at the time of the drone attack, resulting in no injuries.

Furthermore, the teacher explained that the teaching and learning process has currently been halted in the area due to warnings issued by “Fano militants,” who he stated are “active in the area.”

“The conditions are not conducive to starting school,” stated the teacher. “At the school where I worked, we attempted to register students around the beginning of September. However, due to security concerns, we were unable to do so.”

As an example, the teacher noted that schools such as Mendefera Primary School, Golash Primary and Second Secondary School, Zobel Primary and Second Secondary School, and Rama Secondary School in the Raya Kobo district have been closed since September 2024 and have not conducted any student registration.

Additionally, the teacher noted that certain schools in the area, including Mindeina, Harbet, and Derba, have been unable to conduct any teaching or learning activities since September 2023.

Reports indicate that millions of students in the Amhara region have been unable to commence their studies this academic year due to the ongoing conflict.

In September 2024, Addis Standard reported a significant decline in enrollment and disruptions to education across various rural towns and districts of the Amhara region during the current academic year.

The Amhara Education Bureau has acknowledged that, despite setting a target of enrolling seven million students in the current academic season, only approximately two million students have been registered.

The Amhara region continues to be plagued by conflict as clashes between the federal government and the Fano non-state militia persist, creating a precarious security environment.

These confrontations have also substantially hindered the educational process during the preceding academic year. AS