Addis Abeba, April 18/2020 – The number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Ethiopia surpassed 100 today. Out of 659 tests in the last 24 hours, nine (9) were positive, bringing the total confirmed cases to 105.



Eight of the nine are Ethiopians while one is a national of Equatorial Guinea. Six of the nine have travel history abroad and are in quarantine centers; and the three have contacts with previous positive cases, according to Dr. Lia Tadesse, Minister of Health.

የኢትዮጵያ የኮሮና ቫይረስ ሁኔታ መግለጫ



Three of the six patients with travel history are from Dire Dawa city administration, who came from Djibouti, where the highest case of COVID-19 is reported in all of Horn of African countries. One is from Jimma Limu Kosa wereda, Oromia regional state. She came from Lebanon. The other two have travel history from the US (an Ethiopian) and the UK (the Equatorial Guinea national). The three who have no travel history abroad are all from Addis Abeba.

Today’s report also said one more patient has recovered, making the total recovered number in Ethiopia 16.

Currently 84 patients are at the specially designated treatment center in Eka Kotebe Hospital in Addis Abeba; only one is in intensive care.

So far Ethiopia has conducted 6890 tests for COVID-19. The first confirmed case was reported on March 13 and three Ethiopians have died of the virus since then. AS

በኢትዮጵያ የኮሮና ቫይረስ የተገኘባቸው ሰዎች ቁጥር 105 ደረሰ

ባለፉት 24 ሰዓታት ምርመራ ከተደረገላቸው 659 ሰዎች መካከል 9 ሰዎች የኮሮናቫይረስ እንደተገኘባቸው የጤና ሚኒስቴር ገለጸ። በዚህም በበሽታው የተያዙ ሰዎች አጠቃላይ ቁጥር 105 ደርሷል።



የጤና ሚኒስትር ዶክተር ሊያ ታደሰ ለኢዜአ እንደገለጹት፤ የኮሮናቫይረስ ከተገኘባቸው መካከል 8 ኢትዮጵያውያን ሲሆኑ 1 የኢኳቶሪያል ጊኒ ዜግነት ያለው ነው።

በጠቅላላው ኢትዮጵያ ውስጥ በኮሮናቫይረስ የተያዙ ሰዎች ቁጥርም 105 መድረሱን ገልጸዋል።



ቫይረሱ ከተገኘባቸው ውስጥ ስድስቱ የጉዞ ታሪክ ያላቸው ሲሆኑ ሶስቱ በቫይረሱ ከተያዙ ሰዎች ጋር ንክኪ የነበራቸው ናቸው። አራቱ ከአዲስ አበባ ሲሆኑ ሶስቱ ከጅቡቲ መጥተው በድሬዳዋ ለይቶ ማቆያ ውስጥ የነበሩ ሲሆን አንድ በጅማ ዞን ሊሙ ኮሳ ወረዳ ነዋሪ ነው።



አንድ ታማሚ ያገገመ ሲሆን አንድ ደግሞ በጽኑ ህሙማን ውስጥ ይገኛል።

እንደ አገር 84 በኮሮናቫይረስ የተያዙ ግለሰቦች የህክምና ክትትል እየተደረገላቸው እንደሆነ ዶክተር ሊያ ገልጸዋል። (Amharic text: ENA)