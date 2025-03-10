The NRC previously announced that 5,728 former combatants had completed reintegration training at the Mekelle and Edaga Hamus centers. (Photo: NRC)

Addis Abeba– The National Rehabilitation Commission (NRC) announced that Disarmament, Demobilization, and Reintegration (DDR) activities in Tigray, which had been suspended due to “certain technical and political reasons,” will resume this week at demobilization centers in Mekelle and Edaga Hamus.

Brigadier General Derbe Mekuriaw, NRC Deputy Commissioner and representative of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) for the DDR program, stated that the process of “verifying, demobilizing, registering, and providing rehabilitation training” for former combatants will restart “in the coming few days” as part of efforts to “facilitate their reintegration into society.”

The DDR program in Tigray officially began on November 21, 2024, targeting 75,000 former combatants. It is part of a broader national effort to demobilize over 371,000 former fighters from seven regions, with a budget exceeding $760 million. The first phase in Tigray is supported by 1 billion birr from the Ethiopian government and $60 million from international partners.

The NRC previously announced that 5,728 former combatants had completed reintegration training at the Mekelle and Edaga Hamus centers before operations were suspended.

Brig. Gen. Derbe stated that discussions had been held with “Tigray Region senior leadership and stakeholders” to ensure “joint planning for future actions” and remove obstacles. He noted that over the next four months, the program will focus on “reintegrating 67,000 former combatants,” emphasizing that “community and stakeholder support is essential for the program’s success.”

Lieutenant General Tadesse Werede, Vice President of the Tigray Interim Administration and Head of the Peace and Security Cabinet, stated that the region will provide “the necessary support and cooperation” for former combatants to “surrender their weapons and reintegrate into society” through rehabilitation training. He said this process aligns with the Pretoria Peace Agreement and aims to ensure former fighters can “establish themselves sustainably over time.”

Lt. Gen. Tadesse added that the verification and digital registration process will ensure the DDR program “meets international standards.” He also urged communities to “welcome their children warmly” and support them in contributing to “peace and development.” AS