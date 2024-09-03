Deadly assault in East Wollega Zone of Oromia region claims three lives, leaves one wounded

Areal view of the Kiremu district located in the East Wollega Zone of the Oromia region (Photo: Kiremu District Communication Office)

Addis Abeba – An attack on 31 August, 2024, in Kiremu district, East Wollega zone of the Oromia region, resulted in the deaths of three individuals and left one person injured.

Residents interviewed by Addis Standard have attributed the attack, which took place in Merga Jiregna village of Kiremu district, to “members of the Fano militia.”

According to Desalegn Filate, a resident of Merga Jiregna village and a relative of the three deceased who recently spoke to Addis Standard, the victims were killed while returning from the market in Merga Jiregna, to Wasti village.

Tibebu Mosse, the administrator of Wasti village, corroborated Desalegn’s account and informed Addis Standard that the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) arrived too late in the area to prevent the killings.

The victims have been identified as Regasa Godo, aged 40; Merga Amante, aged 42; and Belachew Danyo, aged 40.

Desalegn emphasized the devastating impact on the victims’ families, noting that Regasa was the father of ten children, Merga had seven children, and Belachew also left behind seven children.

He further stated that the deceased were laid to rest at Kidane Mihert Church on September 1, 2024.

Desalegn disclosed that the injured individual, Desale Chokulu, a 38-year-old father of six, received initial medical care at a local health facility.

“However, due to his critical condition, he was later transferred to Kiramu Hospital, then to Gida Ayana Hospital, and subsequently referred to Nekemte City Hospital,” the relative stated.

The informant expressed grave concerns about the lack of security and the urgent need for support for the affected families.

“The prevailing absence of the rule of law is significantly impacting the daily lives of residents and farmers in the area,” he stated.

Another resident of Merga Jiregna village, speaking with Addis Standard, echoed Desalegn’s concerns, emphasizing the unresponsiveness of local officials in the Kiremu district to the community’s security needs.

“We sought protection from the Kiramu administration, but they failed to fulfill their duties,” he stated. “Instead, they are instilling fear among residents and driving people away from villages such as Nono and Limu.”

The resident observed that numerous individuals living along the Amhara-Oromia border have been displaced since 2023.

However, he noted that following a reconciliation between the two communities four months ago, many had returned to their homes and resumed their farming activities.

“Regrettably, upon their return, they found no security personnel in place to safeguard their safety,” he stated.

However, Tibebu, the administrator of Wasti village, noted that despite the reconciliation efforts, disarmament did not occur within the Amhara communities, which remain outside the control of the Kiramu district administration.

Moreover, the administrator of Wasti claimed that the Fano militia currently maintains bases in the area and operates from four villages: Wofchi, Haro, Dubuq, and Chafe Gudina, with its training center situated in Bagin village of the Kiramu district.

The same armed group is allegedly implicated in an attack that occurred on 05 June, 2024, in Arro Village, Kiramu district, East Wollega zone. This incident resulted in the deaths of three civilians.

Another attack, believed to have been carried out by the “Fano militia” on 16 June, 2024, in Wasti village, Kiremu district, led to the deaths of eight civilians and left 13 others injured.

The Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), referred to by the government as “Shane,” was also implicated in an attack on 03 June, 2024, in Arro Village, Kiramu district, which claimed the lives of a mother and her three children. AS