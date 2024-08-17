Deadly attack in Arsi Zone of Oromia region leaves priest and five others dead

According to local residents, six civilians, including a local priest, were killed in an attack that occurred earlier this week in Tijo village of the Aseko district, Arsi Zone, Oromia region (Photo: Social Media)

Addis Abeba – A violent attack transpired midweek in Aseko district, Arsi Zone, Oromia region, resulting in the deaths of six civilians, including a local priest.

According to a resident of Aseko who spoke with Addis Standard on the condition of anonymity, the attack occurred in Tijo Village, Aseko district, on 13 August, 2024, leaving three others injured.

The informant, a local clergy member, attributed the attack to members of an armed group known as “Shane,” also designates as the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA).

The source revealed that among the deceased were Priest Belayneh Mamo of the Telaltu St. Gabriel Church, as well as Gezahegn Mengistu, Gebeyahu Tsegaye, Mebratu Fikire, Abebe Fikire, and Admasu Tadese.

The injured individuals have been identified as Belayneh Zergaw, Demiso Abera, and Mebratu Likyelew, according to the informant.

The local clergy member also reported that the attack led to the destruction of residential homes and widespread looting of property, including livestock such as cattle and sheep.

Another resident of Tijo village, who requested anonymity for security reasons, informed Addis Standard that there is growing concern in the area regarding ongoing security issues.

“Half of the village is controlled by the Shane, while government forces occupy the other half,” the resident stated.

He further reported that following the attack, many displaced individuals have sought refuge at St. Michael Church, where conditions are currently dire. “Children and elderly individuals are suffering from a lack of food and medicine,” he added.

Despite the presence of regional police forces in the village, the resident emphasized that the security situation in Tijo remains precarious.

“The residents of the village are mostly farmers who do not engage in any political activities,” the resident noted.

This is not the only attack that residents of the Arsi Zone have faced in recent years.

In November 2023, Addis Standard reported an attack in the Shirka district of the Arsi Zone, where 36 people were killed by unidentified armed men.

According to an anonymous resident, the victims were Orthodox Christians, and the attacks were identity-based. The resident further noted that children and elderly women were among those killed.

The Oromia Communication Bureau accused the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) of perpetrating the crime.

However, a spokesperson for the OLA vehemently denied the accusation, asserting that the government is scapegoating the OLA after its forces committed widespread atrocities, including killing civilians and burning houses, between 24 and 27 November, 2023, in the Shirka district. AS