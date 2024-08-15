Displaced individuals residing at the IDP center, such as the Shambu Bus Station in the Horro Guduru Wollega Zone, have faced a severe humanitarian crisis for an extended period (Photo: Addis Standard)

Addis Abeba – At least 15 individuals were reportedly killed in an attack by an armed group in the Abe Dongoro district of the Horo Guduru Wollega Zone, Oromia region, last week.

In an interview with Addis Standard, Abdeta Tesfaye, a resident of Abe Dongoro, disclosed that on 07 August, 2024, at approximately 8:30 AM, an attack took place in a location known as Miriga while people were traveling to the market.

“The assailants, identified as members of Fano, killed five individuals and wounded two others,” he recalled. “Traders fled the scene as soon as the gunfire erupted.”

Abdeta further reported that among those killed were two women: Hawi Kabada and Warkine Beyena.

He also mentioned a subsequent attack on the same day in Charu village, where eight people were killed by members of Fano and individuals wearing uniforms resembling those of the Oromia Police.

Ketema Wakuma, the administrator of Abe Dongoro district, confirmed to Addis Standard that “extremist Fano members” were responsible for the deaths of eight individuals in Charu village.

He stated that three civilians were wounded and subsequently taken to Abe Dongoro Hospital for treatment.

He further noted, “While there is no activity by an armed group referred to by the government as ‘Shane,’ also known as the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), within the district, extremist Fano groups operate across its border.”

“During the Charu attack, both government personnel and civilians suffered casualties,” Ketema stated.

He further reported the disappearance of a newly assigned police officer who had arrived in the village prior to the assault and the discovery of a new deceased individual in Charu village the following day.

Residents have reported that Fano forces are entering Abe Dongoro via the Gida district of East Wellega Zone.

“Individuals are fleeing the attack sites to seek refuge within the Abe Dongoro district,” explained Ketema. “These displaced persons are devoid of any means of subsistence.”

The administrator indicated that the displaced population is receiving support from the communities of Abe Dongoro City and Gararo Village.

Ahmed Ali, a resident of Haro Shote village in Horo district, reported to Addis Standard that an attack perpetrated by a “Fano armed group” occurred in the village on 09 August, 2024, resulting in the fatalities of two individuals. He further disclosed that multiple people remain unaccounted for.

Ali provided an account of another incident that transpired on 08 August, 2024, in Hanafare Darge village at a location known as Kata. During this event, a Fano group intercepted two buses en route to Shambu City, proceeded to pilfer mobile phones, clothing, and monetary possessions from the passengers, and inflicted no physical harm.

Addis Standard recently reported that the security situation in Western Oromia, particularly in the Horro Guduru Wollega Zone, continues to deteriorate due to ongoing armed conflict.

These conflicts involve government forces and armed groups, including the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) and the Fano militia, which originates from the neighboring Amhara region. AS