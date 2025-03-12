(Image: MaxPixels)

By Geabral Ashenafi

Addis Abeba – With the world bombarded with information, the concept of truth has become more disintegrative. As opposed to earlier when religious, philosophical, and historical doctrine helped shape the idea of truth, today the truth is personalized and subjective. Nowadays, individuals mainly construct their own truths depending on personal agendas, experiences, and ideologies rather than objective reality. Instead of searching for an aggregate, objective truth, human beings seem to want to live according to each individual’s unique form of truth.

Others have suggested that we are currently experiencing a modern Dark Age. But unlike the traditional Dark Ages of political and social collapse, our current age is marked by intellectual and ideological decay. The information barrage from social media, news channels, and corporate business has a tendency to cause confusion, disinformation, and ideological extremes. Such a deviation from reality is not merely a metaphysical issue; it has real-world effects. It polarizes nations, promotes extremism, and results in violence. Knowing how truth has been manipulated and why enforcing subjective truths is bad is more important today than ever before.

We are in an era where there has been unmatched access to information. The world has been made accessible on the internet virtually on any topic. Yet with so much information, people remain more confused than informed. Rather than using such information to make intelligent decisions or grow, individuals are paralyzed by it and can’t distinguish fact from fiction or information that matters.

The issue isn’t that there’s not enough information; it’s that there’s too much. When individuals are presented with several varying opinions without context, they can’t choose a direction and instead replay it in their minds forever without making a decision. This is a cycle where individuals flip-flop between opinions and ideologies without taking any of them seriously, never allowing themselves to learn or grow.

Education used to be formal. People learned from tutors, attended universities, and were in environments that promoted sagacity. Today, knowledge is consumed in small doses, frequently without consideration of its larger implications. This has amplified personal biases and made them “truths,” while true wisdom gets lost in the din of disparate concepts.

Dangers of Imposing Subjective Truth on Society

There is no dearth of instances in history of individuals steadfast in their own version of what is real that have caused great harm by imposing their doctrines without questioning the objective validity. Karl Marx’s teachings on class struggle, to cite one instance, led to revolutionary outbursts and communist governments. Even if his complaints against economic inequality were well-founded, his refusal to be ideologically flexible and his insistence that his idea of a classless society was the only option for forward march led to authoritarian governments and millions of fatalities.

Marx’s theories, when imposed as absolute truth, were rigid and ignored the variance of human societies. His ideas were implemented by tyrants like Joseph Stalin and Mao Zedong to substantiate oppressive rule, and the consequence was mass suffering that never before had humanity witnessed. It’s not that Marx’s ideology was absolutely mistaken; it is just that whenever a subjective truth is implemented in an entire society—ignoring its diversity—you end up experiencing violence, repression, and warfare.

Now we are under the same threat. Through politics, social ideology, or economic interests, subjective truths are promoted as the only acceptable reality. Divisions and tensions ensue because those who do not accept the imposed truth are excluded or persecuted. Not only subjective truths but also the imposition of the same through power, manipulation, or coercion is the problem.

Manipulation of Truth by Governments, Corporations

In the contemporary interconnected world, many people no longer search for truth on their own. Instead, they get it through lenses created by governments, corporations, and media, all of which have vested interests in public opinion. These entities know the power of subjective truths and manipulate them for profit, influence, and control.

Corporations, for instance, employ psychological manipulation to create perceived needs, with consumers being made to feel that joy will result from purchasing certain goods. This manipulation not only sells goods; it alters people’s perception of their needs, self-worth, and social status. Governments make use of propaganda to advance political agendas, often convincing citizens that certain policies are the only way forward—even though the policies may be potentially harmful or misguided.

The consequences of this manipulation are real. One example is civil wars and terrorism, where extremist groups, convinced of their subjective realities, resort to violence to impose their views on others.

Hate crimes are another consequence. Ideologically driven hatred spreads as individuals act on their distorted perceptions, justifying violence against others based on religion, race, or ideology.

Political instability is also a result. Societies fragment when citizens, overwhelmed by conflicting ideologies, abandon rational discourse and instead blindly follow leaders who promote their own subjective truths.

When truth is subjective, society loses its ability to engage in constructive conversation. Citizens retreat into their own versions of reality, where they are unable to find common ground with others. This leads to a divided society, where compromise is difficult and conflict is inevitable.

Conquering Truth Deviation

A good starting point is questioning the source. Consider where the information originates and whether the source has an agenda. Do not accept facts at face value—seek confirmation from other reliable sources.

Engaging in civil discourse is another essential approach. Rather than dismissing opposing viewpoints, engage with them. This not only strengthens your own understanding but also fosters mutual respect and comprehension.

Recognizing manipulation is also crucial. Be aware of how corporations, media organizations, or political groups distort facts to serve their agendas. Develop the ability to identify the tactics used to shape public perception.

Truth isn’t static—it’s an active pursuit. Our goal isn’t to declare some single, stagnant truth, but to continually refine our understanding via open-mindedness, debate, and commitment to the common weal. Not until then will we be able to heal the divisions wrought by individual truths and begin to drift toward a smoother, wiser future.

The development of subjective truths, driven by sheer information deluge and manipulation by powerful interests, has led to confusion, polarization, and even violence. To combat this, we must be responsible for how we receive information, challenge manipulative narratives, and engage in reflective debate. The goal is not to proclaim some single absolute truth but to embrace the path to a wiser and more merciful world. Only by doing so can we hope to repair the rifts created by the perversion of truth. AS

Geabral Ashenafi Mulugeta is a critic with a deep interest in economics. He can be reached at [email protected]