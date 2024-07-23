Lack of machinery is impeding rescue efforts in Gofa zone landslide (Photo: ETV)

Addis Abeba – The death toll from a landslide that struck the Gofa Zone in the South Ethiopia regional State on Monday at 10:00 AM has surpassed 229, according to officials from the Gofa Zone.

Among the confirmed victims, 148 were men and 81 were women, as announced by the communication department of the zone. They include teachers, health and agricultural experts, and the administrator of the local kebele, who had arrived at the scene to assist with rescue efforts.

PM Abiy Ahmed posted on social media, late on Tuesday, that he is “deeply saddened by this terrible loss.” He added that “the Federal Disaster Prevention Task Force has been deployed to the area and is working to reduce the impact of the disaster.”

Earlier today, Habtamu Fetena, head of the zonal emergency response committee, said that rescue teams have recovered 157 bodies so far, adding that among the deceased are 105 men and 52 women, including children. That number has now risen to more than 229.

He already indicated this morning that the number of fatalities may increase and rescue efforts have been intensified.

#Ethiopia: Landslide in #South_Ethiopia regional state claims the lives of more than 20 people



A landslide accident in #Gofa Zone, Kencho Shacha Gozdi district of the South Ethiopia regional state claimed the lives of more than 20 when it struck the area today at around 10 AM… pic.twitter.com/NDUZEmmuPx — Addis Standard (@addisstandard) July 22, 2024

Kasahun Abayneh, a volunteer involved in rescue efforts, told Addis Standard that heavy rainfall on Sunday night led to the landslide. He stated that casualties occurred at 10:00 AM on Monday, affecting those who had arrived for the search process, including security personnel.

According to Kassahun families are identifying and claiming the bodies of victims, while unclaimed remains are being buried on-site. He added that rescue teams have found 10 survivors, who have been transported to Sawula Health Center and nearby medical facilities.

Another volunteer, who requested anonymity, informed Addis Standard that recovered bodies are being collected in a tent for a burial ceremony planned for later in the day.

According to this volunteer, the ongoing search focuses on individuals reported missing by their families, with some families having lost multiple members. Local community groups and government organizations are assisting with the search efforts. However, the volunteer noted that the lack of machinery is presenting challenges to the search process.

Earlier this month, the government warned against the risk of flooding and other related disasters during the ongoing rainy season. The Southern Ethiopia region, along with other regions and the capital Addis Abeba were listed as areas likely to experience severe flooding. AS