Pictures showcasing mining practices in the Asgede district, situated in the Northwestern Zone of the Tigray region (Photo: Addis Standard Source)

By Batseba Seifu

Addis Abeba – Tigray has long been recognized for its abundant geological wealth, particularly its rich deposits of gold. Historically, this resource has been a crucial part of local economies and cultural heritage. However, in the aftermath of the recent war, illegal mining has surged, exacerbating economic hardship and political instability. In this article, I will explore the historical, socio-economic, and environmental impacts of illegal mining in Tigray while proposing sustainable solutions.

Mining in Tigray dates back to ancient civilizations, where artisanal practices were an integral part of local economies. Artisanal miners traditionally supplemented their agricultural livelihoods by panning for gold using rudimentary techniques. The 1974 Ethiopian revolution saw the nationalization of mineral resources, centralizing control and stifling local participation. Later liberalization efforts attracted foreign investment, with companies like Ezana Mining Development initiating industrial-scale operations. However, the 2020 war devastated the formal mining sector, allowing illegal activities to flourish in the absence of regulatory oversight.

Socio-Economic Impact of Illegal Mining

The surge in illegal mining has deepened economic inequalities and social instability. Many Tigrayan youth, facing economic desperation, have turned to illegal mining, often under exploitative conditions. Despite generating short-term income, these operations undermine long-term community prosperity as gold is smuggled out of Tigray and Ethiopia, depriving local economies of revenue.

Furthermore, the use of hazardous chemicals such as mercury and cyanide has led to significant public health crises, particularly among children. The militarization of mining areas exacerbates tensions, as armed personnel exploit mining, according to a report by Tigray Liberty Media.

Illegal mining has had devastating environmental effects. The use of mercury and cyanide in gold extraction has poisoned water sources, posing severe risks to human health and local ecosystems. Deforestation and soil erosion have further degraded agricultural land, threatening food security. The environmental consequences of unregulated mining highlight the urgent need for policy interventions that prioritize sustainability.

Illegal mining in Tigray is inextricably linked to governance failures and corruption. The lack of regulatory oversight has enabled syndicates to exploit mineral resources with impunity. According to a report by Tigray Liberty Media, corrupt officials within the mining bureau and security officials have facilitated unauthorized mining operations in exchange for bribes, further entrenching the problem.

Pathways to Sustainable Mining Practices

Addressing illegal mining requires a multifaceted approach. First, formalizing the artisanal mining sector can provide legal protections and economic stability for miners. Providing access to training, equipment, and cooperative structures can enhance their livelihoods while mitigating environmental harm. Strengthening governance through anti-corruption measures and independent oversight is crucial to restoring regulatory integrity. Community engagement is also essential, ensuring that local populations benefit from mining activities rather than falling victim to exploitation.

Investing in sustainable mining techniques, such as cyanide-free gold extraction, can reduce environmental damage. Partnering with ethical industry stakeholders can help implement responsible mining practices while fostering economic growth. Additionally, integrating mining regulations with broader regional development policies can create a framework for long-term sustainability.

Tigray’s illegal mining crisis is a multifaceted issue that requires urgent intervention. By prioritizing sustainable mining practices, community engagement, and transparent governance, Tigray can reclaim its mineral wealth in a manner that benefits both its people and the environment. The region stands at a crossroads—either allowing illegal mining to perpetuate instability or seizing the opportunity to establish a responsible and equitable mining industry. AS

Batseba Seifu is a human rights advocate.