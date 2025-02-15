Robit town located in the Ambassel district of South Wollo Zone in the Amhara region (Photo: Ambassel District Communications)

Addis Abeba – A drone strike in Ambasel district, South Wollo Zone, Amhara region, on Thursday killed four people, including three children. Residents reported that several houses were also destroyed by the strike.

A resident, who wished to remain anonymous for safety reasons, told Addis Standard that the attack occurred on 13 February, 2025, in Jibgodo, Kebele 022 of Ambasel district. “Drone strikes have been happening repeatedly in Jibgodo, which is a residential area,” the resident said, adding that intense fighting was occurring in nearby mountainous areas at the time of the attack.

The resident further stated that several homes were destroyed. He confirmed that three children and their aunt were among the victims, all of whom were inside one house, bringing the total death toll to four.

The resident also reported that fighting occurred in a location called ‘Gishen T’ig,’ particularly in Kebele 023. He stated that many houses were set on fire in the area. “One mother was severely injured by shrapnel from heavy weaponry,” he added.

Another anonymous resident confirmed that heavy fighting involving artillery had been ongoing for three days, starting on Tuesday, 11 February, 2025. “Since Tuesday, the sound of heavy weapons was heard continuously. It only calmed down a bit yesterday,” the resident recounted, adding that three children were killed in the drone attack.

The source also reported that more than two houses were burned down by the strike.

“The attack on the residential area might have been carried out under the assumption that members of the Fano militia were present,” the resident explained. “However, most of the fighters were stationed far from the area, making the attack, which caused heavy civilian casualties, deeply tragic.”

Drone attacks targeting residential areas continue to escalate amid ongoing clashes between government security forces and Fano militia in the Amhara region.

This week, Addis Standard reported that a drone strike on a house in Zenbo Kebele, Efratana Gidim district, North Shewa Zone, killed three people, including a pregnant woman and her six-year-old daughter.

A relative of the deceased, who requested anonymity for safety reasons, said the attack occurred at midnight on Friday, 07 February, 2025. The source also reported that his pregnant family member, her six-year-old daughter, and a neighbor were killed in the strike.

The relative further disclosed that the attack also caused extensive property damage, including the destruction of the house, the death of livestock, and the loss of stored crops.

In October 2024, Addis Standard also reported that a drone strike in the Achefer district, West Gojjam Zone, has resulted in civilian casualties. AS