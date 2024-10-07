(Photo: Addis Standard)

Addis Abeba –The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has expressed concern over a series of arrests in various parts of the Amhara region, including Gondar and Bahir Dar, which have been ongoing since mid-September 2024.

According to the Commission, the arrests, which involve government employees, political party members, media professionals, and civil society figures, have not followed due legal process.

In its statement, the EHRC emphasized that “even during armed conflict and security breakdowns,” authorities must ensure “there are sufficient legal grounds for detaining civilians” and that proper legal procedures are followed. The Commission noted that some detainees are being held in temporary detention centers, with several “in need of regular medical care.”

It reiterated that arrests should be made in accordance with the law, and detainees must be held in “regular detention facilities” and brought before a court within 48 hours of their arrest, except in special circumstances.

The EHRC’s statement follows a recent joint announcement by the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) and the Amhara regional government, stating that “law enforcement operations” would continue until “peace is fully restored” and that “decisive measures” would be taken against those orchestrating armed operations.

Recent reports have also indicated intense urban warfare in the Central and North Gondar zones of the Amhara region.

Last week, Addis Standard reported that a heavy weapons attack near Gondar City left at least 20 people dead.

In addition, a report by Amnesty International last week raised alarms over “mass arbitrary detentions” in the Amhara region, claiming that hundreds of people, including academics, have been arrested since 28 September, 2024.

EHRC Acting Chief Commissioner, Rakeb Messele, highlighted that the ongoing arrests have broader consequences, warning of “negative psychological, economic, and social impacts” on the detainees and their families.

She also cautioned that this situation could lead to an “erosion of trust” in the local community if not addressed properly. AS